Community calendar

Today-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Today

• UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will offer a program at 7 p.m., “Underground Railroad: Exploring the History in Our Community.” Patrick Kennedy of the Local History Library will provide an overview of the history of slavery, a summary of the Underground Railroad, and the role of the community. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ROMANTIC PLACES: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Romantic Places of the World, an Immersive Travelogue,” at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Prepare to be swept away into the sights, sounds, and aromas of some of the most romantic places in the world right here at the library. This program is for all ages and no registration is necessary. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles for lunch.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Evening Book Discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month members are reading “All Things New,” by Lynn Austin.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with others. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• VETERANS EVENT: Veterans of the Miami Valley will share their stories from World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq, and wherever their country sent them at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Men and women who served will be the speakers as they share those days, those years, those times of war to restore the peace. Visitors are welcome to come listen to their fellow veterans discuss their time on land, in the air and on the sea. Free doughnuts and coffee will be available for the event. An elevator is available. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ or call (937) 332-8852.

• ROMANTIC PLACES: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Romantic Places of the World, an Immersive Travelogue,” at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Prepare to be swept away into the sights, sounds, and aromas of some of the most romantic places in the world right here at the library. This program is for all ages and no registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org .

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• KATHY’S KRAFTS: Kathy’s Krafts, by Kathy Weigandt, will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. All attendees will be creating their own special Valentine card and a treat box for Valentine’s Day. All materials will be furnished and the cost is $7 per person. Please sign-up at the library or call in to reserve a spot at (937) 448-2612. Refreshments will be served.

• COOKIE JAR: St. James’ Cookie Jar at 200 W. High St. will be open from 4-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. Come and enjoy an hour of trivia and cookies.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Melissa Leingang from Unity Bank will offer a program on safe financing and banking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHICKEN CHUNKS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chicken chunks beginning at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 10

• CONCERT: The Ohio FFA Alumni Association, along with the Miami County Farm Bureau, will host a community, agriculture-leadership event Feb. 10 at Hobart Arena in Troy. Peterson Farm Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. These three Kansas farm brothers, along with their family, have been telling the story of American agriculture through various workshops and parody music videos. Doors open 5 p.m. Contact Hobart Arena or go online for tickets. Concert only is $15 for adults and $10 for youth.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• CHILD ID: The EZ Child ID program will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy Moose Lodge, 511 N. Elm St., Troy. The program provides parents with an electronic file that contains personal information, electronic fingerprints, photographs and a video file of their children. This information is readily available to law enforcement if a child becomes lost or is abducted. Only a parent or guardian has the copy of the file, and a CD is supplied by the lodge, If you want it saved on any other format, you must provide the media.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and the menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk, which offer free refills. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• PORK LOIN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a pork loin and mashed potato dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• POT PIE: Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults meals are $8, children 4-12 are $5 and those 3 years and younger are free. Carry-outs available.

