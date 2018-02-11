Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon. Snacks will be available.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 377 N. Third St. A full breakfast, made-to-order, is available for $7 from 8-11 a.m. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Through Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Monday

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for family fun night, “We Love Penguins!” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Staff will have some Valentine fun; participants will play games, have refreshments, make a craft, and take home a penguin balloon. This family fun event is for all ages. Registration is required and is available online at tmcpl.org or at the library.

• BEAT THE BLUES: Cold weather got you down? Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the program, “Beating the Winter Blues.” Alisha Barton of the Miami County OSU Extension Office will offer information on coping with the winter blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles Lodge is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• ALUMNI: The Bradford High School class of 1968 will meet at 1 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. This is the 50th year of their high school graduation and plans need to be made for the reunion on May 19. All class members are invited to attend in assisting with the plan. For more information, contact the library at (937) 448-2612.

• SALAD AND POTATOES: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The price is $6 for both, or $3.50 for just one.

• BOARD MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in room 404.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• DINE TO DONATE: Dine at Buffalo Wings & Rings in Piqua from 5-8 p.m. and part of the check will be donated to the Piqua High School baseball program’s spring break trip to Tampa, Fla.

• VOLUNTEER RECRUITING: Partners in Hope will host a volunteer recruitment and information session from 6-8 p.m. Come learn about the organization and the opportunities to make an impact as a volunteer. Call Andrea at 335-0448 for questions or to make a reservation.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• PARTY: A Valentine’s Day party will be offered at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will be reading “If I Run,” by Terri Blackstock at the Milton-Union Public Library at 1 p.m.

• CRAFT: Join the Pinterest Craft of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. February’s craft is a macrame beaded key chain. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided. Call (937) 698-5515.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Library staff puts the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join staff for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade six. Registration is requested at (937) 676-2731.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. . Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• ADOPTION FAIR: An adoption fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The event will incude the shelter’s pets that need forever homes, goodie bags, prizes and refreshments. For more information, visit the animals miamicountyohio.gov/shelter.

• PIQUA’S PAST: In honor of Black History Month, the “Portals to Piqua’s Past” presentation at the Piqua Public Library will focus on African-American businesses in town throughout the years, their successes, and the challenges they faced. Meets at 7 p.m., led by local historian and Library Director Jim Oda.

• DINNER AND DANCE: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a Sweetheart Dinner and Dance from 6-8 p.m. Following dinner, the One More Time Swing Band will provide music for dancing. For a reservation, call 440-3600.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Bill Horstman with Habitat for Humanity will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour will be offered from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with chips and toppings for $2 will be available at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• BLACK HISTORY: As part of Black History Month, the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will feature Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, a native of South Africa at 6 p.m. This program will be “Taking a Trip to Africa,” and include storytelling, African dances and drums and exploring cultural diversity. Along with these presentations, there display will be a display from the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the first African-American regiment organized by the Northern States during the Civil War. The event is free and open to the public.

• LECTURE SERIES: Great-grand-niece of Orville and Wilbur Wright, Amanda Wright-Lane, will present “Just Brothers” at the WACO Air Museum’s Willis Wing, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, as part of the ongoing Aviation Lecture Series. She will speak to the ordinary, yet extraordinary, relationship these two Midwest brothers had that led to the invention of the aero plane. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Hannah Pennington will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for an Essential Oils workshop. For $10, each participant will make an oil-filled roller and lip scrub, and will also receive a lip balm. Refreshments will be provided. Call (937) 448-2162 to reserve a seat.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon to discuss “The Wolf Gift,” by Anne Rice.

• ART: Join staff at 6 p.m. for I ♥ Art at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library, Pleasant Hill. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for children of all ages. Class will be limited to 30 children, registration is available at (937) 676-2731 or stop by the library at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• SLOPPY JOE: Pat’s sloppy joe will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for sandwich, chips and pickle for $4. Join in for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• PLANNING MEETING: If you’d like to become a part of the Newton Alumni Committee plan to join others at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Meetings will be held Thursday of each month as organizers prepare for Newton’s 137th annual alumni banquet to be held May 12. The following classes will be honored: 1943, 1958, 1968, 1993, and 2018.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• ALS EDUCATION: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, on the third Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Make a reservation at (937) 525-0930.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Baked pork chops, two sides, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

