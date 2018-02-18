Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify BNC’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Come enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. Breakfast is $7 with children 10 and under being served for $3.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road in the lower level conference room.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Monday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Monday

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic bread will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. for $5.

• EVENT SET: The MIAMI COUNTY YMCA will offer a Black History Month event, “A Taste of Africa,” program. Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, a native of South Africa, will lead the event from 1-6:30 p.m. at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. Teens in grades 5-12 are encouraged to come to the free event. Participants will explore cultural diversity, take a trip to Africa, story telling, African dance and drums, make peanut butter, explore African animals and artifacts and lots of hand on activities. Parents/guardians are welcome to join and take pictures.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BOARD MEETING: The Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 676-2731.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with others. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• FORD TO SPEAK: Sean Ford, president of the Piqua Rotary Club, is extending an open invitation to the public to attend a musical performance at the Edison Community State College theatre at noon as part of Rotary’s weekly get-together. The program will include Ford singing four songs, including, “All of Me,” “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “Call It Grace,” and “Even If” along with Jason Townsend who will also be part of the musical performance. The program is free of charge.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1961 class of Piqua Central High School will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. Spouses and significant others are welcome to attend. Participants will order off the menu, so no reservations are required.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Auction begins at p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join others at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, from 5-8 p.m. and a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center when you present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• BLACK HISTORY: To conclude Black History Month, the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will host its annual Soul Food & Jazz Night from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24. Reservations are due today to participate in the event. The Feb. 24 evening will feature the soulful sounds of saxophonist/flutist Eddie Osborne originally from Brooklyn, N.Y. This event offers family friendly fun and food and fellowship. Remember to bring a dish to share, a family recipe or native dish. Pachamama Market will be a new addition this year, displaying hand woven baskets, jewelry, pottery and more. Make a reservation or for more information, call (937) 335-2715 or email scarter@lcctroy.com.

• COMMUNITY MEAL: The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its community free meal from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will include a choice of chili, potato or chicken noodle soup and a choice of beef barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs or coney dogs. Assorted desserts will also be available. The church will offers if grocery giveaway as the same time of the meal each month, as well as each month on the first Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A rummage sale will be offered at the also will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. New and nearly new items will be offered for sale.

• MEETING POSTPONED: The Newton Township Trustees meeting scheduled for today has been postponed. The regular meeting will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Township Building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

• PREHISTORIC PEOPLE: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “Ohio’s Prehistoric People,” presented by Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Site Manager Andy Hite from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. He will be discussing the area’s early Native American inhabitants. The program is free, open to the public, no reservations required. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Story Time with Miss Candice will begin its first six-week session of the year from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Candice Skinner will be the teacher and will work with the children on developmental skills, reading aloud, listening activities, large and small muscle coordination, crafts and more. Skinner has been trained in early childhood education. Children who have already turned 3 through children who have not yet gone to kindergarten are welcome. Sign-up your child, in advance, by contacting the library at (937) 448-2612 or stop in.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Dine at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. and the Piqua Indians Baseball team will receive 25 percent of the purchase.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12-year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for February is “Endangered Species.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour is at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy John’s sliders at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional session schedule for March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional session scheduled for March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COIN APPRAISAL: MainSource Bank will host HCC Rare Coins at its Troy at 635 S. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free coin and rare paper bills appraisals. With more than three decades of experience, a knowledgeable HCC staff member will be on site conducting coin appraisals, with no appointment necessary. For more information, visit www.mainsourcebank.com.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a program, “Early Settlers of Ohio,” by Andy Hite of JOhnston Farm & Indian Agency, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Make a reservation at 440-3600 or kosting@storypoint.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of Bradford Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in working with the library on several events throughout the year should come on this date as they plan for this calendar year. If you would like to join the New Friends of Bradford Public Library, you can pick up an application at Bradford Public Library or call Carolyn Smith at (937) 526-2285. The New Friends group meets on the last Thursday of every month.

• PRESIDENTS OF THE PLAZA: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their first Library Lounge Series program for 2018, “Presidents at the Plaza,” at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the library. The February event will focus on the beginning of the 20th century, the years from 1900-1929. The evening will include Jim Oda, portraying a broadcaster for station WPPL-radio; Larry and Julia Marple of Springfield, portraying Theodore and Edith Roosevelt; and Jason Townsend, worship pastor and director of the Praise Team at St. Paul’s Church. Refreshments will be served. While the event is free, participants must have a ticket. Tickets are available to the public at the front desk of the library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St. The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be by SpringMeade.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• ALS EDUCATION: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, from 1-3 p.m. Make a reservation at (937) 525-0930.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs also will be available for $10.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m. and there will be a celebration of February birthdays.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• UKULELE CLUB: Teens are invited to join ukulele club from 4-5 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one at the library.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• RECORD HOP: The Bradford Community Club, 149 N. Miami Ave., will host a ‘50’s and ‘60’s rock ‘n’ roll music record hop from 6-9 p.m. The evening will include food and music with Bradford’s “hometown Dick Clark” as the DJ and host. Admission is $3 at the door. Tunes from some of the greats of this era, including Buddy Holly, Elvis, Everly Brothers, Rick Nelson and many more, will be offered.

• ITALIAN CHICKEN: Italian chicken, salad, rolls and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

