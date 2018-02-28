Business briefs

Verhotz hired as branch manager

TROY — Unity National Bank has announced the addition of Matt Verhotz as retail banking officer and branch manager of the Troy office.

Verhotz graduated from Lehman High School and earned his bachelor of science degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

He had been employed with Huntington National Bank as a senior personal banker, and at Telhio Credit Union as a market manager, where he managed two full-service credit union branches in the Columbus Metro area. He brings with him experience in bank operations, sales management, lending, staff development, and customer service.

Matt, a Piqua native, currently resides in Sidne. He and his wife, Jackie, and two young sons, Mason, 6, and Beck, 3.

Bertke honored as advisor of year

PIQUA — Jeff Bertke, Electrical Trades instructor and Skills USA Advisor at Upper Valley Career Center, has been named the Region III Advisor of the Year. This honor places him among five finalists for the 2018 National Advisor of the Year Award. In the spring of 2017, he was named the State of Ohio Advisor of the Year, which placed him in the running for this award.

SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college, and middle school students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skilled service occupations. This organization works to form partnership with students, faculty, and industry to ensure that America has a skilled workforce.

Locally, the career center has more than 500 student members of SkillsUSA, encompassing 14 of the 24 career tech programs at the school. Mr. Bertke is a co-advisor alongside Sara Plozay. Together they oversee the local chapter, helping students accomplish personal and career goals, and grow as leaders on local, regional, and national levels.

Bertke was nominated for this honor by Plozay, which received resounding support from administration, faculty, and staff. Dr. Nancy Luce had this to say about Bertke, “The students understand and value the opportunities SkillsUSA membership provides them because Jeff models his sincere belief in the meaning and purpose of the organization. Year after year our students share with our board of education the impact that SkillsUSA involvement has had on their lives. Frequent themes are increasing their self-confidence, understanding the value of community service, experiencing a world outside of their own, and learning to advocate for their beliefs.”

In June, Bertke will attend the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky., to be recognized for this honor.