Community calendar

Today

• JUMP ROPE CLINIC: Registration is still open for the Troy Pop Rocks jump rope team’s annual instructional clinic. The clinic will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Troy Junior High School, 556 N. Adams St. Troy students currently in grades 2-7 are eligible. The clinic offers jump rope skills to help aspiring Pop Rocks. Walk-in registrations will be accepted. The cost is $20 at the door. Beaded jump ropes are required and will be available for purchase on site for $8. Registration forms available at www.troypoprocks.com. Questions, email troypoprocks@gmail.com.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A Concord PTO quarter auction will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish Center. Doors open at noon and paddles are $5 each or $45 for an all-in paddle. Cars for Classrooms also will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the event. For more information or tickets, call 332-6730.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include chicken, noodles, green beans, pie and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• TEEN GEEK MEET: Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Prayer Breakfast will be at Lincoln Community Center at 7:30 a.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST AND BLUEGRASS: The public is invited to enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7 adults, $3 children 10 and under. There will be a Bluegrass Jam Session from 2-5 p.m. with food available from 1-3 p.m.

Monday

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve hamburgers with toppings and chips for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog today.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: At this adult audiobook club, everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• COFFEE & COLORING: Join the folks at the Troy Library for Coffee & Coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library.

• DINE TO DONATE: Dine at Chipotle in Troy between 5-9 p.m. and 50 percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Troy’s First Place Food Pantry to assist in covering operational expenses. A flier is required and can be picked up at the food pantry at 721 Lincoln Ave. or call 335-2826.

• EXPLORATION HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area, north entrance, 9140 Covington-Gettysburg Road, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• SEMINAR: The public is invited to a free seminar that will breakdown the concerns about identity theft and show you how you can protect yourself, your family, and your friends. Join Nick Goodwin and Joel Looney at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. The seminar begins at 7 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• VETERAN’S COFFEE: The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 332-8852.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 school cafeteria. Proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund program. The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children under 12. Carry-out orders will be available. The March music concert will follow in the high school gym.

• FOOD LABELS: Going to the grocery these days, you need a dictionary to decode all the claims and information on the food labels. Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 7 p.m. as participants dive into common misunderstandings about food labels, the requirements, and what they mean with Amanda Bennett, Agricultural & Natural Resource Educator at the OSU Extension Office in Miami County. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or tmcpl.org.

• CONCERT: The Piqua High School and Piqua Civic bands will have a joint concert at 7 p.m. at Piqua High School’s Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts. The concert will feature the high school’s band’s 2018 contest repertoire followed by the Civic Band performing Leroy Anderson’s “Syncopated Clock,” Holst’s “Second Suite in F for Band,” selections from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and more. Admission to the concert is free and all are invited to attend. For more information, visit the Piqua Civic Band’s website at piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• STILLWATER STARGAZERS: Local astrology experts will be at the Milton-Union Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to show how to use our new telescope. Place a telescope on hold today for your family to explore the skies from the comfort of your home.

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 am and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church, offered by the Tipp City Seniors. The meal will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals are $5 each for $15 for a family of three or more. All proceeds will benefit the Seniors Building Fund.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. Two sliders for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• SPEAKER: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Mark Davis, a former park ranger at the Taylorsville Dam, Dayton MetroPark, will speak on the topic “Tadmor: The Original Crossroads of America” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• LUNCHEON: All former Employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at Buffalo Jacks at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. Reservation are not required as participants will order off the menu. For questions, call Nancy at (937) 473 3337 or Judy at (937) 214 2036.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be Dorothy Love bingo. A board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10 a.m.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold its March committee meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. Everyone is welcome as they prepare for the 2018 Gathering, which will be held Labor Day weekend. Members will then be holding monthly committee meetings on the second Thursday of each month, through July. Beginning in August, the committee will be holding weekly meetings, also on Thursdays. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381 or frgpublicity@aol.com.

• COOKIE JAR: The St. James Cookie Jar located at 200 W. High St., will be open from 4-5 p.m. This event if free and open to everyone. Come and enjoy an hour of cookies, trivia and drinks.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• ALS EDUCATION: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, on the third Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Make a reservation at (937) 525-0930.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• CORN DOGS: Corn dogs, hot dogs, French fries and onion rings will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FILM SERIES: The Hayner Film Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. with “Stagecoach” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Kids Night Hike program from 6:30-8 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring your preschool to elementary school age child to the park for a night hike that will have them using their different senses to explore the woods and learn about nocturnal creatures on this night hike. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST FOR DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made to order breakfast for dinner. Everything will be ala carte from 6-7:30 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will host its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carry-outs available. An additional event will be March 23.

• PORK CHOPS: Enjoy grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 10

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society is having its 23rd annual Routes for Roots Workshop on March 24 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor, Piqua. Advance registration is due by today and is $20. Walk-ins the day of will be $25. Check in the day of the event is 8:15 a.m. with the workshop ending at 3:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, vendors and handouts. Speaker information and registration forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, at www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~ohmchgs, at the Piqua Library, Piqua Local History Department and area libraries. For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all- you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with Legos from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• PANCAKES: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for a donation. The menu will include all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. The church is located one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• DINING OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at the Pearson House in West Milton at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will be held at 6:30 p.m. back at the center.

• TRAINER COURSE: The Miami County Park District in partnership with Outdoor Adventure Connections will hold an overnight, two-day Leave No Trace Trainer Course beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. Participants will learn and teach about the seven principles of back country Leave No Trace. Upon successful completion of the course participants will receive a certificate. Class fee $85 due at time of registration (includes dinner Saturday). Register at OutdoorAdventureConnection.com.

