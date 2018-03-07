Hayner taking registrations for Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is now taking registrations for this year’s Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea. There are two dates for the tea: Thursday, April 12 and Thursday, April 19. Tea begins promptly at 2 p.m. on both days.

The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Each year staff acknowledges Mrs. Hayner for the gift of her home to the community with a tea during her birthday month. The 2018 tea will begin with a presentation by cellist Tara Mar and pianist Stephanie Ours in the Hayner Ballroom.

Mar is a Canadian cellist who recently moved to Miami County after spending 15 years abroad in Fiji and Cambodia in the field of international development and cultural heritage preservation. Music has always been a part of her life through teaching and performing. She currently plays with the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra, teaches cello at Trojan City Music in Troy and enjoys performing at numerous local churches and community events. She currently lives on an eight-generation farm with her husband and two young children.

Ours, an organist and pianist, enjoys using music to praise God and sharing the joy of music with others. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music at Wright State University and has served as organist at three churches over the past 25 years. She is retired from Wright State University and currently serves as organist at Tipp City United Methodist Church.

Starry Dreams Catering is providing the refreshments for this year’s tea. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the Hayner Center or online at www.troyhayner.org. The cost for the event is $18 for those who live outside the Troy City Schools district and $15 for residents of Troy City Schools district or Friends of Hayner members.

For more information, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.