Community calendar

Today

• SPEAKER: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Mark Davis, a former park ranger at the Taylorsville Dam, Dayton MetroPark, will speak on the topic “Tadmor: The Original Crossroads of America” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• LUNCHEON: All former Employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at Buffalo Jacks at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. Reservation are not required as participants will order off the menu. For questions, call Nancy at (937) 473-3337 or Judy at (937) 214-2036.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. A board of trustees meeting will be held prior at 10 a.m.

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will hold its March committee meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. Everyone is welcome as they prepare for the 2018 Gathering, which will be held Labor Day weekend. Members will then be holding monthly committee meetings on the second Thursday of each month, through July. Beginning in August, the committee will be holding weekly meetings, also on Thursdays. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381 or frgpublicity@aol.com.

• COOKIE JAR: The St. James Cookie Jar located at 200 W. High St., will be open from 4-5 p.m. This event if free and open to everyone. Come and enjoy an hour of cookies, trivia and drinks.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami. County Children’s Services Board will meet at 9 a.m. at 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy.

Friday

• CORN DOGS: Corn dogs, hot dogs, French fries and onion rings will be available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FILM SERIES: The Hayner Film Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. with “Stagecoach” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Kids Night Hike program from 6:30-8 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring your preschool to elementary school-age child to the park for a night hike that will have them using their different senses to explore the woods and learn about nocturnal creatures on this night hike. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST FOR DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made to order breakfast for dinner. Everything will be ala carte from 6-7:30 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will host its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carry-outs available. An additional event will be March 23.

• PORK CHOPS: Enjoy grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a la carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

Saturday

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society is having its 23rd annual Routes for Roots Workshop on March 24 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor, Piqua. Advance registration is due by today and is $20. Walk-ins the day of will be $25. Check in the day of the event is 8:15 a.m. with the workshop ending at 3:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, vendors and handouts. Speaker information and registration forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, at www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~ohmchgs, at the Piqua Library, Piqua Local History Department and area libraries. For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com.

• PANCAKE DAY: The Kiwanis Club of Piqua will hold its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Meal includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage patty, applesauce and a drink. All proceeds benefit the youth of Piqua. For tickets, call Ryan Ratermann at 773-1671 or Marijo Poling at 214-1243.

• FISH FRY: The annual Piqua Indians Baseball fish fry and auction will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Piqua VFW, County Road 25-A. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. and includes items such as a week’s stay in a Florida Keys vacation home, weekend stay in the Smoky Mountains, OSU football tickets and more. A Yeti cooler and meat board raffles also will be offered, along with a 50/50.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will offer a pancake breakfast with sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, tea, orange juice and milk from 8-11 a.m. at 10 W. Monument St., Pleasant Hill. Donations will go toward church organ repair. For more information, call 676-3193 or 632-0012.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all- you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• PANCAKES: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. for a donation. The menu will include all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. The church is located one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• DINING OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at the Pearson House in West Milton at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will be held at 6:30 p.m. back at the center.

• TRAINER COURSE: The Miami County Park District in partnership with Outdoor Adventure Connections will hold an overnight, two-day Leave No Trace Trainer Course beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. Participants will learn and teach about the seven principles of back country Leave No Trace. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate. Class fee $85 due at time of registration (includes dinner Saturday). Register at OutdoorAdventureConnection.com.

• POT PIE: Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashioned chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults $8; children 4-12, $5; 3 years and under free. Carry-outs available.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: Come and enjoy a full breakfast cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Monday

• SPECIAL MEETING: A special meeting of the Miami County LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOARD MEETING: The March board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:15 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: At this adult audio book club, everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• SALAD BAR: Load your salad or baked potato with all kinds of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. The salad bar or the potato bar is $3.50, have both for just $6.

• BOE: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in room 404.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: The community is invited to the Meet The Candidates event for state representative candidates at 7 p.m. at Koinos Church, 722 Grant St., Troy.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will be reading “In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury, and will meet at the Milton-Union Public Library at 1 p.m. Visit the library to pick up your copy.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Create a beaded wind chime at the Pinterest Craft of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Sign-ups are required, as supplies are provided, by calling 698-5515.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join others for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade 6. Registration is requested by calling the library at 676-2731 to register. Additional sessions are scheduled for April 17 and May 15.

• DINE TO DONATE: Piqua Indians Baseball will receive a portion of the proceeds when supporters dine at Piqua’s Buffalo Wings & Rings between 5-8 p.m.

• MEETING: The Shelby County Genealogical Society will offer “The First Settlers and Founders of Jamestown,” presented by Raymond Crump, ais a Shelby County Genealogical Society member and a resident of Shelby County. He will focus on the Rev. Richard Buck and Thomas Crump, the original settlers of Jamestown. All programs will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney, at 7 p.m. The meetings are free and open to the public.

Wednesday

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Mark Greenwood will offer a PI Day presentation. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

March 15

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.” Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. Donations will be accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon to discuss “King’s Mountain” by Sharyn Mccrumb. Visit the library to pick up a copy today.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joes and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $4. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• PLAYDOUGH: Join other participants at 6 p.m. for Playdough Palooza at the Pleasant Hill Library. Staff will provide the materials for a fun and creative time at this family event. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• PUPS FOR A PURPOSE: Join participants at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the program, Pups for a Purpose. The organization 4 Paws for Ability will talk about their history, share their vision, and demonstrate what their service dogs can do. This program is for adults and no registration is required. Additionally, this year’s Big Read is “The Underdogs: Children, Dogs and the Power of Unconditional Love,” by Melissa Fay Greene. This nonfiction book tells the story of the founding of 4 Paws For Ability. The Underdogs is available through Troy-Miami County Public Library and will be the topic of a book discussion scheduled for March 26.

• MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, lower level conference room, and open to the public.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: An essential oils class will be offered at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. at 4525 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. Participants will learn what oils to avoid with animals and more. For more information, call 875-5007.

