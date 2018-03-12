Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• SPECIAL MEETING: A special meeting of the Miami County LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots newborn to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BOARD MEETING: The March board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:15 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: At this adult audio book club, everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• SALAD BAR: Load your salad or baked potato with all kinds of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. The salad bar or the potato bar is $3.50, have both for just $6.

• BOE: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in room 404.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• The Police and Fire Committee of Village Council will meet at 6 p.m. prior to the council meeting.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: The community is invited to the Meet The Candidates event for state representative candidates at 7 p.m. at Koinos Church, 722 Grant St., Troy.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will be reading “In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury, and will meet at the Milton-Union Public Library at 1 p.m. Visit the library to pick up your copy.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Create a beaded wind chime at the Pinterest Craft of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Sign-ups are required, as supplies are provided, by calling 698-5515.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join others for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade 6. Registration is requested by calling the library at 676-2731 to register. Additional sessions are scheduled for April 17 and May 15.

• DINE TO DONATE: Piqua Indians Baseball will receive a portion of the proceeds when supporters dine at Piqua’s Buffalo Wings & Rings between 5-8 p.m.

• MEETING: The Shelby County Genealogical Society will offer “The First Settlers and Founders of Jamestown,” presented by Raymond Crump, ais a Shelby County Genealogical Society member and a resident of Shelby County. He will focus on the Rev. Richard Buck and Thomas Crump, the original settlers of Jamestown. All programs will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney, at 7 p.m. The meetings are free and open to the public.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 am and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Mark Greenwood will offer a PI Day presentation. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 offers happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at the Troy Church of the Brethren community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Thursday

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.” Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. Donations will be accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• ALUMNI COMMITTEE: If you’d like to become a part of the Newton Alumni Committee, plan to join others at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Committee members will help prepare for Newton’s 137th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 12. The following classes will be honored: 1943, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1993, and 2018.

We are updating our address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, please send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon to discuss “King’s Mountain” by Sharyn Mccrumb. Visit the library to pick up a copy today.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joes and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $4. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• PLAYDOUGH: Join other participants at 6 p.m. for Playdough Palooza at the Pleasant Hill Library. Staff will provide the materials for a fun and creative time at this family event. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• PUPS FOR A PURPOSE: Join participants at 6 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the program, Pups for a Purpose. The organization 4 Paws for Ability will talk about their history, share their vision, and demonstrate what their service dogs can do. This program is for adults and no registration is required. Additionally, this year’s Big Read is “The Underdogs: Children, Dogs and the Power of Unconditional Love,” by Melissa Fay Greene. This nonfiction book tells the story of the founding of 4 Paws For Ability. The Underdogs is available through Troy-Miami County Public Library and will be the topic of a book discussion scheduled for March 26.

• MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, lower level conference room, and open to the public.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: An essential oils class will be offered at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. at 4525 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy. Participants will learn what oils to avoid with animals and more. For more information, call 875-5007.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• ALS EDUCATION: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, on the third Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Make a reservation at (937) 525-0930.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• JOHNNY MARZETTI: Enjoy Johnny Marzetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8. Trivia will be offered at 7 p.m.

BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day party will be from noon to 2 p.m.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-8:45 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Please preregister. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a la carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• LUNCH AND EDUCATION: “The Miami and Erie Canal in Miami County: Yesterday and Today,” will be presented by Andy Hite, site manager at Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tipp City Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Lunch will be provided by StoryPoint Troy. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-85182 or email kosting@storypoint.com.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 17

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-8:45 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Pre-register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TEEN TECH LAB: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and robotics in this fun interactive program.They will use the library’s Makey Makey as well as the Sphero robot and iPad to play fun games from 2-4 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Wear your green and come to enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day evening at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Bring a snack to share and sing along with karaoke beginning at 7 p.m.

• PASTA SUPPER: Cove Spring Church will host its eighth annual pasta supper from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road. The supper will include choice of lasagna or spaghetti, bread stick, salad, drink, and homemade dessert. Carryout service will be available. Good will donation requested. Proceeds will be used to fund a variety of missions and outreach activities throughout the year.

March 18

• CHURCH AND CHILI: Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, will offer a Church & Chili event. Morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a community chili cook-off starting at 12:30 p.m. Take this opportunity to visit the church and then fellowship with the congregation and taste some of Troy’s best chili entries from church members and other local residents. Topping bar, dessert and drinks will be provided. Volunteer community judges will declare the final winners. Prizes will be awarded to the top two pots of chili. For more information, call 335-8814 or Pastor Cunningham at (937) 689-4715.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as participants learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• GOSPEL CONCERT: The Ohio Northern University Gospel Ensemble will present a mini-gospel concert at 10:45 a.m. during regular worship services at Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown. For more information, contact Pastor Maggie Sykes at 339-4828 or at www.bethelcasstownchurch@gmail.com.

