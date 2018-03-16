Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• JOHNNY MARZETTI: Enjoy Johnny Marzetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $8. Trivia will be offered at 7 p.m.

BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. St. Patrick’s Day party will be from noon to 2 p.m.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-8:45 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Please preregister. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a la carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• LUNCH AND EDUCATION: “The Miami and Erie Canal in Miami County: Yesterday and Today,” will be presented by Andy Hite, site manager at Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tipp City Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. Lunch will be provided by StoryPoint Troy. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-85182 or email kosting@storypoint.com.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua VFW, 8756 N. County Road 25-A, is hosting an all-you-can-eat fish fry, served with french fries and coleslaw for $8 from 5 p.m. until gone.

Saturday

• CHICKEN FRY: The American Legion Post 184, Piqua, will offer a four-piece chicken fry from 5-7 p.m. The meal also will include a baked potato and coleslaw. St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-8:45 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Pre-register by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TEEN TECH LAB: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and robotics in this fun interactive program.They will use the library’s Makey Makey as well as the Sphero robot and iPad to play fun games from 2-4 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Wear your green and come to enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day evening at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Bring a snack to share and sing along with karaoke beginning at 7 p.m.

• PASTA SUPPER: Cove Spring Church will host its eighth annual pasta supper from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 5705 E. Walnut Grove Road. The supper will include choice of lasagna or spaghetti, bread stick, salad, drink, and homemade dessert. Carryout service will be available. Good will donation requested. Proceeds will be used to fund a variety of missions and outreach activities throughout the year.

• CHICKEN BARBECUE: The Troy Lions Club and the Troy Church of the Brethren will jointly sell chicken barbecue and pulled pork sandwich dinners. Eat-in or carry-out from the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy, from 4-6 p.m. Dinners include choice of half chicken or large pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and homemade coleslaw. Tickets are $8.50 and can be purchased at the church, from any Troy Lion member or by calling 339-0460. A selection of desserts is available for an extra charge. Walk-ins are welcome while the dinners last.

Sunday

• CHURCH AND CHILI: Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 831 McKaig Ave., Troy, will offer a Church & Chili event. Morning worship starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a community chili cook-off starting at 12:30 p.m. Take this opportunity to visit the church and then fellowship with the congregation and taste some of Troy’s best chili entries from church members and other local residents. Topping bar, dessert and drinks will be provided. Volunteer community judges will declare the final winners. Prizes will be awarded to the top two pots of chili. For more information, call 335-8814 or Pastor Cunningham at (937) 689-4715.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM VISTA: Join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as participants learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• GOSPEL CONCERT: The Ohio Northern University Gospel Ensemble will present a mini-gospel concert at 10:45 a.m. during regular worship services at Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown. For more information, contact Pastor Maggie Sykes at 339-4828 or at www.bethelcasstownchurch@gmail.com.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• ALUMNI MEETING: The Bradford Alumni Team will meet to plan for the 2018 event, which will be held Saturday, May 19 at Bradford Exempted Village Schools. The Alumni Team meets at Bradford Public Library in the Community Room at 2 p.m.

• BRUNCH: The Miami Valley Young Marines will offer a pancake brunch in support Families of Addicts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Huber Heights Memorial Post No. 3283, 5074 Nebraska Ave., Huber Heights. Cost is $5 per person.

Monday

• STATE OF CITY: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its annual State of the City luncheon from noon to 1 p.m at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Beamish will touch on the municipal achievements of 2017 and talk about current and future city issues and projects. For a reservation, call the TACC at 339-8769 or register at troyohiochamber.com through the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for others.

• REGIONAL HOURS: Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted will offer regional office hours from noon to 2 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting. Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information. Additionally, the regional liaisons will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: At this adult audio book club, everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• MOVE & GROOVE: Join thers at 6:30 p.m. to Move & Groove at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6 and no registration is necessary. Additional sessions are scheduled on March 26 and April 9. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CHEESESTEAKS: Enjoy a Philly Cheesesteak with chips and a pickle for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LUNCHEON: The Miami County Retired Teachers Association will hold its luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at the Troy Church of the Nazarene, Troy, Ohio on the corner of State Route 55 and Barnhart roads. The speakers for the luncheon are Adam Jacomet of Brookdale Senior Living. Chef Robert Newman also from Brookdale will be preparing the meal for the members. There will also be a representative from AMBA (Association Member Benefits Advisors) who will talk about the benefits that are available to ORTA (Ohio Retired Teachers Association) members. For more information, contact MCRTA President, David Pinkerton at 335-4501.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: Don’t know what to read next? Or maybe you can’t wait to share a book you just read? Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library, 12 N. Main St. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 676-2731.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction beginning at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• FREE MEAL: The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its community free meal from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes a potato bar, salads, and desserts.

Wednesday

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 am and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon with the PHS Key Club at Piqua High School. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for March is “Birding Basics.”

• SLIDERS: Come for Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

Thursday

• POETRY SERIES: A Poetry Series event with David Petreman will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Petreman has published poetry in many U.S. and Canadian literary journals. Dr. Petreman has coordinated 17 years of poetry readings for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers will have its spring quarter auction at the Knights of Columbus, Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction is from 7-9 p.m. An all in paddle will be for $30, which allows you to automatically bid on everything. Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Piqua Junior High School or by calling (937) 916-3139.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program from 8-10 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at the office of the public defender at 10 a.m. at 201 w. Main St., Troy.

• BACK TO THE ’80s: Join participants at 6 p.m. for “Back to the Future,” which is rated PG, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Additional movies in this series are scheduled for April 26 and May 24. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CREATE: Join staff for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Kids in grades first through fifth will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided at each meeting. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• FRIENDS GROUP: The Bradford Public Library’s New Friends of the Library group will meet at 6:30 p.m. The Friend’s group is currently planning an art show on Thursday, March 29 from 6-8 p.m. Contact President Carolyn Smith at 48-2285 for additional information.

March 23

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will host its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carry-outs available.

• JAVA JAM: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will offer a Java Jam event from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy. The free event is designed for networking. A light breakfast will be offered.

• UKULELE CLUB: Ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own ukulele or share one of the library’s instruments.

BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• FISH FRY: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy all-you-can-eat fried cod along with all the fixings. Dessert and drink are included. Beer will be available at an additional charge. The cost for adults $10; for 13 and under $5; and children 3 and under eat for free. Raffles and horse races will be part of the evening.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be The Good” by supporting the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive. The “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FISH: Baked fish, two sides, salad and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

