Tipp City votes to leave GWOC

TIPP CITY — Tipp City schools will leave the Greater Western Ohio Conference League (GWOC) at the end of the 2019-2020 school years.

The board of education voted Monday night to leave the conference and form a new one no later than the 2020-2021 school year.

The new conference, as yet unnamed, will include Fairborn, Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Stebbins, Tippecanoe Troy, Vandalia Butler, West Carrollton, and Xenia.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said the district has had a “great experience” during its short time in the GWOC, but added that discrepancy in school enrollment was concerning.

The board also discussed strategic planning. Board member Joellen Heatherly said the board has interviewed two consultants to work with the district on developing a strategic plan.

She noted that there appears to be “strong interest” in a plan to build a new pre-kindergarten through third grade building.

Board president Sam Spano said the strategic plan would include a facilities and maintenance plan, as well as a plan for school safety and security.

During citizen comments, resident Ruthann George urged the board to consider an alternative to a proposed plan to renovate L.T. Ball and the middle school. She encouraged the board to think bigger when planning for the future.