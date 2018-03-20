‘Phanton Folder’ returns to Troy High School

By David Fong

dfong@troydailynews.com

TROY — In a world seemingly gone wrong, Troy High School received roughly 1,500 reminders of everything that is still right Tuesday morning.

“When you hear about all the bad things going on at schools, I think we sometimes forget about the good things that happen at schools,” Troy High School principal Katy Weaver said. “This was a nice reminder that there are a lot of positive things that happen in our schools. We need to focus on those positive things.”

On Tuesday — the first day of spring — every student, teacher and faculty member arrived at school to find a hand-crafted origami butterfly affixed to their locker or in their staff mailbox. Last year on Valentine’s Day, every student and staff member received an origami heart. It’s not known if the “Phantom Folder” behind last year’s hearts also was the one who created Tuesday’s butterflies. The student who created last year’s hearts chose to remain anonymous.

“I don’t know if it’s the same person as last year, but I think it might be,” Weaver said. “No one has stepped forward this year.”

The student who created the hearts last year started at the beginning of the year and calculated how many he or she would have to make each day to reach the final tally by Valentine’s Day.

“It was a lot of work,” Weaver said. “It’s really incredible to see. I know that student had some friends help put them on all the lockers after school Monday — but I don’t know if they also helped make them this year. Either way, it was a lot of work. It was kind of neat because they were doing superintendent interviews here Monday night and they were hanging them up as the candidates for superintendent were coming in to be interviewed. I’m glad they got a chance to see that.”

Weaver said with so many school shootings dominating the news cycle of late, it was reassuring to see students still caring about one another — and expressing that in the form of folded artwork.

“When I walk through these halls, I realize that this is our safe place,” Weaver said. “When you have kids that feel that strongly about one another, that’s pretty neat to see. We’ve got so many bizarre things going on in the world, but to have something like this happen is a reminder that this is a home. There are kids here who are thinking of each other and who care about each other.

“You know, it’s been an up and down year for us this year — to have something so nice be a part of our day is really cool. It’s nice to see kids be so excited about something like this.”

Contact David Fong at dfong@troydailynews.com; follow him on Twitter @thefong

David Fong | Troy Daily News Troy High School freshman Hallie Westmeyer looks at one of the origami butterflies a mystery student left on every locker in the school Tuesday morning. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_origami_westmeyer.jpg David Fong | Troy Daily News Troy High School freshman Hallie Westmeyer looks at one of the origami butterflies a mystery student left on every locker in the school Tuesday morning. David Fong | Troy Daily News A mystery student left origami butterflies for every student, teacher and staff member at Troy High School Wednesday. Last year, a mystery student left origami hearts for everyone on Valentine’s Day. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_origami_closeup.jpg David Fong | Troy Daily News A mystery student left origami butterflies for every student, teacher and staff member at Troy High School Wednesday. Last year, a mystery student left origami hearts for everyone on Valentine’s Day. David Fong | Troy Daily News Every locker at Troy High School was festooned with an origami butterfly — a gift from a mystery student — Tuesday morning. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/03/web1_origami_lockers.jpg David Fong | Troy Daily News Every locker at Troy High School was festooned with an origami butterfly — a gift from a mystery student — Tuesday morning.