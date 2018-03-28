Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will offer an Easter message. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• DINE TO DONATE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 10 percent of the total bill from patrons that dine between 5-9 p.m. to the Miami County Agricultural Society Junior Fair Board. Fliers can be presented on the customer’s cell phone at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or can be picked up at the secretary’s office at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center. Join others at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Road, Tipp City, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River Smokehouse will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center when you present a flier or simply mention Brukner Nature Center at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com or at the Interpretive Building. You may also show a flier from your smart phone.Good on dine in or carry-out.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, knitting and crotching will be taught from 10 a.m. to noon at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• BATH BOMBS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to make holiday inspired egg bath bombs at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Adults and teens are invited for this make and take craft event; you can make the bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and colors. This craft is free and all supplies will be provided. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Come for Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet Wednesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter the parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, and reservations are due by today by calling Beth at 335-2771. The program will feature a panel discussion of Miami county services and include County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, director of Miami County Jobs & Family Services Teresa Brubaker and director of Miami County Transit Reagan Netzley. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• MEETING: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit the Shelby County Ohio Animal Rescue Foundation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the banquet room of the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the PAWSitive Future Capital Campaign.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• EQUINOX CONCERT: Visit Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. for “A Romp thru Ohio’s Flora & Fauna,” with Jim McCormac. At 7 p.m., enjoy refreshments while you take in the new exhibit, “Natural Ohio in Photos,” a collection of McCormac’s Ohio images, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary biodiversity found in the Buckeye state. At 7:15, participants will settle in for his presentation, a pictorial adventure through Ohio’s varied habitats with visits to flora and fauna great and small. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event will support the care and husbandry of the wildlife ambassadors. McCormac’s photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, June 17.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• MAKE AND TAKE: Join others for a “Pinterest inspired” adult make and take craft program at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Come make egg bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and colors. This craft is free and all supplies will be provided. Registration is required and available at the library, online, or by calling (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a hot dog bar with chips for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOW: New Friends of Bradford Public Library is sponsoring an art show at the library from 6-8 p.m.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Children can paint a portrait of a mother bird with her baby from 10 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide your child as they paint on 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This opportunity is $25 per child, (kindergarten through eighth grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Thursday, March 29 by 5 p.m.(cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• FISH SANDWICHES: Fish sandwiches with fries and coleslaw will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6.

Saturday

• FESTIVAL: Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer an Easter festival event from 1-3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event will include 30 different stations, including cookie decorating, bounce house, goldfish toss and more, including an Easter jam with music. Community participation from local race car drivers, the Piqua branch of the YMCA, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Piqua fire and police and a K-9 unit also will be part of the day. For more information, visit uvcc.org or call 778-8822.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will have an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• MADE RITES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer two homemade made rite sandwiches with chips for $5 from 5-8 p.m.

• HOPPIN’ GOOD TIME: Join the Milton-Union Public Library, along with the West Milton Fire Company, as they celebrate Easter at 1 p.m. in West Milton Municipal Park. Activities include an egg hunt, craft, raffle baskets, light refreshments and a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Pro Wrestling will offer its 15th anniversary show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 7 p.m. Adults are $10 and children 15 and younger and seniors are $5. For more information, call (937) 640-2691.

• KARAOKE: Enjoy Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Come share your talents at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• EASTER CONCERT: Betty Tasker, also known as “Songbird,” will perform a mini-concert during the 10:30 a.m. Resurrection Sunday service at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

• BREAKFAST: Bring the family for Easter breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for just $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer hamburgers and chips for $5. The Auxiliary Unit will have a meeting at 7 p.m.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• LUNCHEON: Members of the 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet for lunch at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join others at the Troy Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

April 4

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LUNCH AND EDUCATION: Guest presenter Danielle Murphy from the Consumer Protection Office with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will offer a cyber security help information and protection program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Lunch will be provided. Call 440-3600 to register.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: Piqua Kiwanis Club members will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. to support Kelly Meckstroth, member, who is participating in Dancing with the Stars at A Learning Place in Piqua.

