Community calendar

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer hamburgers and chips for $5. The Auxiliary Unit will have a meeting at 7 p.m.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• LUNCHEON: Members of the 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet for lunch at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon. Donnie Knight, biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, will speak on the removal of the low dam.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapled accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are notecards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join others at the Troy Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Ladies Euchre will be offered later in the day at 1 p.m.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly breakfast this month will be held at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy. Troy’s Steak ‘n Shake restaurant will provide a free breakfast this month to all veterans and their spouses. Join other veterans for up-to-date news and developments from the museum. An elevator is available. Visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com or call 332-8852 for more information.

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LUNCH AND EDUCATION: Guest presenter Danielle Murphy from the Consumer Protection Office with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will offer a cyber security help information and protection program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Lunch will be provided. Call 440-3600 to register.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: Piqua Kiwanis Club members will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. to support Kelly Meckstroth, member, who is participating in Dancing with the Stars at A Learning Place in Piqua.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

• MEETING: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Come in at 6 p.m. and enjoy sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join participants for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome, even those who have never played. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends’ monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information about the volunteer group.

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. An noon, a carry-in luncheon will be held for members and guests.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

Friday

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 40th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2017.” The 2017 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery. The exhibit will close April 29.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH/CHICKEN: Enjoy fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• TECH LAB: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and robotics in an interactive program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will be using the library’s Makey Makey as well as the Sphero robot and iPad to play fun games. This program will be in the multipurpose room.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday

• FARM SHARE: The Miami County Farm Bureau will offer its Second annual 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 7:30-10 a.m. The cost is $5 per person, ages 4-10 are $2, and 3 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. All proceeds benefit the Miami County 4-H program. During the breakfast, a presentation will be made to all the local fire departments of two helmets as well as two full body safety harnesses to assist in grain engulfment emergency rescues. These are being donated on behalf of the Miami County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• MUSIC IN THE HOUSE: Music in the House with John Sullivan Kelly on violin will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Welcome new neighbor John Kelly to the Miami County area. Born in Dublin, Ireland, John developed the Irish Chamber Orchestra into one of Ireland’s leading cultural ambassadors. The organization became a world class chamber orchestra and the home of “Sing Out With Strings,” which worked with disadvantaged children to radically change their educational experience.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include sloppy joe sandwiches, hash brown potato casserole, Jell-O, cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

April 8

• CHILDREN’S CHOIR: The Kettering Children’s Choirs will perform at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy. This nondenominational event is sponsored by The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, cooked to order, will be offered from 8-11 a.m. for $7.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature Vernon McIntyre & Appalachian Grass. The jam session begins at 2 p.m. Food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

