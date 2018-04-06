Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the church at 335-2826.

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 40th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2017.” The 2017 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery. The exhibit will close April 29.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH/CHICKEN: Enjoy fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• TECH LAB: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and robotics in an interactive program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will be using the library’s Makey Makey as well as the Sphero robot and iPad to play fun games. This program will be in the multipurpose room.

Saturday

• FARM SHARE: The Miami County Farm Bureau will offer its Second annual 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 7:30-10 a.m. The cost is $5 per person, ages 4-10 are $2, and 3 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. All proceeds benefit the Miami County 4-H program. During the breakfast, a presentation will be made to all the local fire departments of two helmets as well as two full body safety harnesses to assist in grain engulfment emergency rescues. These are being donated on behalf of the Miami County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

• RUMMAGE SALE: An annual spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. Used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call the church at 335-2826.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• MUSIC IN THE HOUSE: Music in the House with John Sullivan Kelly on violin will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Welcome new neighbor John Kelly to the Miami County area. Born in Dublin, Ireland, John developed the Irish Chamber Orchestra into one of Ireland’s leading cultural ambassadors. The organization became a world class chamber orchestra and the home of “Sing Out With Strings,” which worked with disadvantaged children to radically change their educational experience.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include sloppy joe sandwiches, hash brown potato casserole, Jell-O, cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Men’s Community Prayer breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center. The speaker will be Bob Lybarger, executive director of Isaiah’s Place.

Sunday

• CHILDREN’S CHOIR: The Kettering Children’s Choirs will perform at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 130 W. Franklin St., Troy. This nondenominational event is sponsored by The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, cooked to order, will be offered from 8-11 a.m. for $7.

• BLUEGRASS: Bluegrass at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature Vernon McIntyre & Appalachian Grass. The jam session begins at 2 p.m. Food is available from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The “Sisters-n-Spirit” Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Come join the fun. Refreshments are always served and the group is pretty lively.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon for a business meeting.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• CRAFTS: Kathy’s Krafts will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Crafters will be creating a Mother’s Day card. Kathy Weigandt will be back and have all of the supplies you will need for a nominal fee. Sign up at 448-2612.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFT: Join others to create a Bubble Hydrangea Card at the Pinterest Craft of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Send a refreshing hydrangea bloom to a friend in need. Participants will use dish soap, paint and paper to make a one-of-a-kind greeting card. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided by calling 698-5515.

• AUTHOR VISIT: Meet and visit with author, Shelley Shepard Gray, from 2-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Staff will have a time of light refreshments and lots of time to ask questions. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 with any questions. No sign-ups are required.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will be reading “Her Secret,” by Shelley Shepard Gray at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Visit the library to pick up your copy.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DAR MEETING: The Daughters of the American Revolution Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy for a slideshow program “Ode to Ohio.”

• SALE INFO: Join others at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for an informational program, “How to Have a Great Garage Sale!” Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer, will help you get ready for your best garage sale ever with practical tips and simple strategies. The program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 937.676.2731 for more information.

• GENEALOGY: The Shelby County Genealogical Society will offer “Speculative Genealogy? What is the probability that you are a descendant of Charlamagne?”presented by Dick Roth. Roth is a resident of Shelby County and a member of Shelby County Genealogical Society. All programs will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney, at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Wednesday

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The forum will feature candidates in the May 8 Primary Election. These are: Democratic Representatives to Congress, 8th District, including Bill Ebben of West Chester, Vanessa Enoch of West Chester, Ted Jones of Piqua, and Matthew J. Guyette of Greenville. There is no Republican primary race. The 8th Congressional District includes Miami, Darke, Clark, Preble, and Butler Counties and a portion of southern Mercer County. Republican candidates for State Representative, 80th District, including George H. Lovett of Tipp City, John W. O’Brien of Troy, Jena Powell of Arcanum, and J.D. Winteregg of Troy. There is no Democratic primary race. The 80th District includes all of Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: “Awesome Piqua,” with Andrew Snyder and Spencer Peltier will we the program at the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meetings at noon at the Troy Counntry Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

Thursday

• MRS. HAYNER’S TEA: Enjoy blackberry sage tea and finger foods with your best friends as participants celebrate Mrs. Hayner and the gift of her home to the community at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Reservations are required and can be made by phone at 339-0457, in person at the Hayner Center, or online at www.TroyHayner.org/tea. Cost for the event is $15 for those outside the Troy City School district and $12 for those in the Troy City Schools district and/or Friends of Hayner members.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A program on downsizing, relocating and more will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Allen Nelson from Next Steps Senior Transitions, will offer tips for preparing for the move. Lunch will be provided. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-85182 or email kosting@storypoint.com.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will include bingo.

April 13

• BREAKFAST FOR DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made to order breakfast for dinner. Everything will be ala carte from 6-7:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• Q & A: Those who need help with their computers or devices can sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert on April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library. Library laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 698-5515 to make an appointment.

• SPRING FLING: A spring fling — just for the girls — will include an evening to celebrate women of all ages by sharing fun, food, talents, a community project and fellowship. Activities will include manicures, making jewelry, chair yoga, flower arranging, decorating cookies, making card and luggage tags, Jane and her hats, blankets for cancer patients, and a cake walk. The event will be held at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Sign up in the parlor or call the church office at 339-5871. Use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

April 14

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all- you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun from 2-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BRATWURST AND SAUERKRAUT: Zion Lutheran Church will offer a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. The church is handicapped accessible. Meals will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 1o and under, and carry-outs will be available. The menu will include a brat or hot dog, green beans or sauerkraut, chunky applesauce, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pie and beverage.

• OPEN HOUSE: Connection Point Church Relay For Life team is hosting its 22nd Home Party & Craft Vendor Open House show with more than 30 home party and craft vendors at the Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at El Sombrero in Troy at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will follow at the center at 6:30 p.m.

• POT PIE: Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adult meals are $8, children 4-12 are $5 and 3 years and under free. Carry-outs available.

