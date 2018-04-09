Tipp City man arriagned on rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY —A Tipp City man was arraigned on a grand jury indictment on two counts of first-degree felony rape and two counts of third degree felony gross sexual imposition in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

John Maingi, 37, of Tipp City, appeared for the arraignment by video from the Miami County Jail. His defense attorney Kevin Lennen entered a plea of not guilty on all four counts on Maingi’s behalf. The minor victim is known to Maingi.

Judge Jeannine Pratt presided over the arraignment. The first count of rape from the grand jury indictment carries a 15 years to life sentence, without the possibility of parole. The second count of rape carries a 10 year to life sentence. The two counts of third degree felony gross imposition charges carry a one to five years in prison on each count. Maingi was also advised he could be labeled as a Tier III sex offender if he’s guilty of the charges.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins asked for a high bond due to the nature of the offenses.

Judge Pratt set a blanket bond of $400,000 cash or surety on all counts. Maingi was ordered not to contact the victim if he is released from custody. Maingi was placed into custody by a warrant from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on April 7. No further details were released about the nature of the incident as of Monday. A pre-trial conference was set for April 16 with Judge Christopher Gee presiding.

John Maingi, 37, could face life in prison