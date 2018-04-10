Miami County Common Pleas Court arraignments

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt presided over the following arraignments on grand jury indictments on Tuesday, April 10.

Katrina Gingrich, of Troy, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fifth degree trafficking drugs. A pre-trial conference was set for April 26. She was released on her own recognizance.

Terry Smith Jr., 48, of Troy, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fourth degree drug trafficking, four counts of fifth degree drug trafficking, one count of fifth degree drug possession and one count of fifth degree drug trafficking.

Quinton Anchor, 24, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fourth degree improper handling of a fire arm, receiving stolen property, third degree felony weapons under disability and fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs. Judge Pratt set bond at $25,000 cash or surety blanket bond.

McKinley Kucharski, 24, of Troy, entered a not guilty plea to four counts of fourth degree felony unlawful sexual conduct of minors, one count of third degree unlawful sexual conduct, and three counts of of fifth degree disseminating material harmful to juveniles. A pre-trial conference was set for April 23. Judge Pratt continued the $100,000 bond on all counts.

Angela Banner, 49, of Troy, entered a not guilty plea to one count of fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and one count of fifth degree possession of heroin.