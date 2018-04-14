Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all- you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun from 2-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BRATWURST AND SAUERKRAUT: Zion Lutheran Church will offer a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. The church is handicapped accessible. Meals will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 1o and under, and carry-outs will be available. The menu will include a brat or hot dog, green beans or sauerkraut, chunky applesauce, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pie and beverage.

• OPEN HOUSE: Connection Point Church Relay For Life team is hosting its 22nd Home Party & Craft Vendor Open House show with more than 30 home party and craft vendors at the Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at El Sombrero in Troy at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will follow at the center at 6:30 p.m.

• POT PIE: Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adult meals are $8, children 4-12 are $5 and 3 years and under free. Carry-outs available.

• CONCERT: The Singing Contractors will perform at 7 p.m. at the Hardin United Methodist Church, 6073 Hardin-Wapak Road, Sidney. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, call 214-6806.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a Brownie-Outdoor Adventure Badge program from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FLOWER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Flower Badge” program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING BACKPACKING: The Miami County Park District will host instructor Andy Niekamp at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington, as he teaches backpacking to beginners. Join him for a one-night, spring backpacking trip that includes six workshops on backpacking essentials. It is designed for those with little or no backpacking experience. The hike to camp is between 3-4 miles and hike back is one to 2 miles. Class size is limited to 12 with a minimum of six. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Backpacking gear is not included but rental gear is available. Program fee is $95 (includes Saturday dinner). Trip begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pre-registration is required, and spots fill up fast. For more information and to register, visit outdooradventureconnection.com.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• SPRING FLING: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Spring Fling” dog social with special guests the Southern Ohio Flying K-9s. Watch these amazing dogs jump over just about anything to catch a Frisbee. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail., beginning at 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area residents and their property. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to a made-to-order breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Adults $7, children under 10 eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• BOOK CLUB: The Evening Book Discussion will meet t 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month the club is reading “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. Visit the library to pick up a copy.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon. Tony Trapp, apprenticeship coordinator with UVCC will speak.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for family fun and popcorn. Participants will be watching the movie, “Deep,” which is rated PG and runs for 92 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 121, or at www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OUTDOOR PHOTOGRAPHY: The Miami County Park District in partnership with Mike Ullery of the Piqua Daily Call will host an outdoor photography class from 6-8 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This two-part course will include one indoor class where Ullery shares techniques on shooting outdoors. The second session, which will be held outdoors, is offered on April 22 from 2-4 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. A camera and preregistration are required. Class fee $30 and includes one indoor session and one outdoor session. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BLT: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving BLT’s with chips and a pickle for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The Auxiliary Unit will have a meeting at 7 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEETING: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s April program will be “The Brethren Heritage Center Resources: Tracing Your German Baptist Brethren Ancestors,” presented by Gale Honeyman, the center’s genealogist and historian. The program is free, open to the public and no reservations required. It will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the library.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK CLUB: The Bradford Public Library will offer an evening session at 6:30 p.m. to introduce participants to group reading and a book will be provided to each participant. The book is the Big Read, “The Underdogs,” by Melissa Fay Greene. There is a limit of 15 people per session and sign up is required by calling (937) 448-2612 or stop in the library. A second evening, April 24, will include a group discussion of the book and a visit by a service dog and its handler.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Oakes-Beitman Public Library staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join them for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m., which is geared for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration is requested by calling the library at (937) 676-2731 to register. Additional session is scheduled for May 15.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• MEETING: The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education April meeting has been rescheduled from Wednesday, April 18, 2018 to Wednesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the K-8 Media Center, located in the Covington Elementary/Junior High School, 807 Chestnut St., Covington. This is an open meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: A working meeting and member spotl

ight will be part of the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Courtney Anders with Kettetinh Home Care at noon at the Troy Counntry Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 is from 4-6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $2.

• BLACK DRESS: The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College will hold its second annual Little Black Dress – Girls’ Night Out, A Celebration of Women’s Education from 6:30-8:45 p.m. in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua campus. For $50, guests will enjoy a social hour with music from 6:30-7:15 p.m., which includes hors d’oeuvres and choice of wine, lemonade, coffee, or water. Beer will be available for purchase. From 7:15-8:30 p.m. those in attendance will be served a three-course meal by local celebrity men. To close out the evening, coffee will be available from 8:30-8:45 p.m. In addition, those who attend will receive a gift bag. To purchase tickets, visit www.edisonohio.edu/LBD. For more information, email jslattery@edisonohio.edu or call 778-7805.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

Civic agenda

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

Thursday

• MILLS BROTHERS: “An Evening with the Mills Brothers” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. The performance will include John Mills, son of Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Readmore’s Hallmark, and David Fair on the Square in Troy during regular business hours (cash or check only); or by credit card by calling the Johnston Farm at 773-2522. Tickets are $30 each or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends members and members of the Ohio History Connection.

• LECTURE SERIES: At 7 p.m., as part of the WACO Aviation Lecture Series, Daytonian Sue Hill Norrod and Col. Cassie B. Barlow USAF (ret.) will co-present “Saluting our Grandmas: Women of WWII.” These women co-authored a book by the same title, which was published in May 2017. There is no charge for the event and parking is free, although donations will be accepted to benefit WACO Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• POETRY SERIES: In honor of poetry month, the winners of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 2018 poetry competition will read their winning poetry. To learn more, call 339-0457 or go to troyhayner.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ALUMNI COMMITTEE: If you’d like to become a part of the Newton Alumni Committee, plan to join others at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Committee members will help prepare for Newton’s 137th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 12. The following classes will be honored: 1943, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1993, and 2018.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon at the Dayton Metro Public Library to discuss “Life After Life,” by Kate Atkinson. Visit the library to pick up a copy today.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Knights of St. John community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TREE PLANTING: The Miami county Park District will hold a tree planting from 4-5:30 p.m. The location will be determined closer to the program date. Join park district staff in planting trees at one of the parks in honor of Earth Day. Pre-registration is required for this program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the Miami County LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy, in the basement conference room.

• LIBRARY LIBATIONS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Library Libations. Writer, Certified Cicerone, and National Book Critics Circle Member David Nilsen will lead this class on the brewing, tasting, and evaluation of beer. A beer tasting will be included, all attendees should be of legal drinking age. This program is free and registration is required. Registration is available online, at the library, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART: The Oakes-Beitman Public Library love’s art and it shows. Join staff at 6 p.m. for I ♥ Art. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for children of all ages. Class will be limited to 30 children. Register by calling (937) 676-2731.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, (lower level conference room), and open to the public.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy Joes and chips for $4 will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• PROGRAM: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will bring Susan Talbot-Stanaway’s original presentation of “Breadlines to Assembly Lines, 1930-1949: Rosie, Heroines, and Ladies: Ohio Women” at 7 p.m. to the in the Piqua Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public. Participants will travel through time and discover the roles of Ohio women surviving the Depression, World War II, supporting families and country. Talbot-Stanaway will entertain and enlighten guests with tales, posters and art that exemplify the era. Tickets are available at the front desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 14 will offer its first rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 107 W. Main St., Troy. The lodge also is accepting donations of items to be sold at the rummage sale. Proceeds will be donated numerous charities through the lodge such as Special Olympics, Ohio Masonic Veteran Programs, Honor Flight and dictionaries for first graders. To donate or for additional information, call 903-1244.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals are $8, starting at 6 p.m. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 21-22

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

April 21

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 14 will offer its first rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy.

• SPAGHETTI: The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer and all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving spaghetti, meatballs, marinara sauce, bread, salad bar, applesauce, desserts and beverages. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under are free. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

April 22

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• HONEYSUCKLE REMOVAL: The Miami County Park District will hold an Earth Day honeysuckle removal program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Earth Day by spending a morning with park district staff removing one of Miami County’s most invasive plant species, honeysuckle. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SCHOLARSHIP DINNER: Olivet Chapter No. 538 and Mt. Olivet Lodge No. 226 is having its fifth annual scholarship dinner at 4-6 p.m. at the Christiansburg Masonic Temple, 203 N. Main St. Proceeds will go to provide one scholarship to the fifth graduating senior from Graham High School and one from Miami East High School. Meals will be a free will offering.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, serving from 8-11 a.m. The meal is $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

