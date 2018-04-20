Police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

April 12

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to 1298 S Dorset Road in regards to a woman passed out in a car. The officer arrived on scene and determined the female was overdosing from heroin. The female was taken to the hospital and she was charged with inducing panic.

April 13

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to 1869 W. Main St. (Kohls) for a theft in progress. An adult male was arrested and transported to the Miami County Jail.

JUVENILE ISSUES: An officer responded to the Troy Rec for a report of an assault. A juvenile male was charged with assault.

WARRANT: An officer responded to 428 S Clay St. for a report of a male with a warrant. The male was arrested on warrants out of Montgomery County and was charged with drug abuse instruments.

April 14

POSSESSION: The suspect’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The odor of raw marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was searched and was found to have cocaine and a straw in his pocket. The driver was arrested and the rest of the vehicle was searched. More cocaine was located in the driver side door. A marijuana blunt was found in the glove box. The driver was incarcerated at the MCSO.

April 15

OPEN CONTAINER: Around 9:50 a.m., an officer was driving by the Riverside Cemetery and noticed a man sitting in a maroon Jeep Cherokee. Upon investigation, a person was issued a summons for open container.

April 16

DRUG ARREST: At 3:31 a.m. an officer encountered an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Budget Inn. Drugs and paraphernalia were located and the driver was arrested and incarcerated.

BUS ISSUES: Several reports of failure to stop for a school bus were reported by Troy City Schools. Citations were issued to those in violation.

April 17

BUS ISSUES: Several reports of failure to stop for a school bus were reported by Troy City Schools. Citations were issued to those in violation.

April 18

BURGLARY: An officer investigated a reported burglary in the 1000 block of Lee Road, Troy.

PUBLIC INTOX: Around 11:15 p.m., a highly intoxicated adult male was found sleeping on a sidewalk in the area of Hobart Circle. The male was medically cleared by UVMC and incarcerated for disorderly conduct.