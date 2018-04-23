Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• VIRTUAL MARKET: Miami County Locally Grown, the virtual farmer’s market, will host a spring farmer’s market from 4-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St. in Troy. Local vendors will have 100 percent locally grown and locally produced items, including fresh seasonal produce, beef, pork and chicken, eggs and raw milk artisan cheeses, bakery delights, pizza crusts, herbal seasoning blends, fruit butters and jams, flowers and flower arrangements and more. Vendors will be on hand with products and samples to enjoy. Also find wool and fiber crafts, body care products, coffee, teas, maple syrup, mustard and more. For more information, visit www.miamicounty.locallygrown.net and follow them on Facebook Miami County Locally Grown — Virtual Farmer’s Market.

• BOOK CLUB: The “Sisters-n-Spirit” Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Come join the fun. Refreshments are always served and the group is pretty lively.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon. city of Troy Project Manager Stan Kegley will speak.

• BOOK CLUB: Join others for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.. Participants will be reading and discussing “What She Knew” by Gilly Macmillan. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• BUZZ ON BEES: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for The Buzz on Bees at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. If you enjoy good food, a bountiful vegetable crop, and a colorful garden, you can thank our most proficient pollinators, the honeybee. Come learn from Terry Lieberman-Smith, of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, how you can ensure the future of this tiny insect, our silent partner in agriculture. The program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. All day Thursday and until noon Friday, participants can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

Tuesday

• SPRING FLING: Senior citizens of Union Township are asked to attend the Senior Spring Fling at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. The Milton-Union High School Show Choir Center Stage will be the featured entertainment. After their performance, participants will enjoy a dessert bar and play bingo. For more information, call 698-6036.

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts and Friends will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy, in the ballroom. Roberts is making the hammered dulcimer a popular instrument in the Miami Valley. She recently won first place in the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship. She is sought after in local coffee shops as well as local universities and orchestras. Come early, this will free concert will fill up quickly.

• BOOK SIGNING: Tonya Lee Carrie will have a book signing for her book, “Courageous Finishers,” from 1-3 p.m. at Grace Christian Bookstore, Piqua.

• DINE TO DONATE: Rapid Fire Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 25 percent of the total bill from patrons that dine between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to the Miami County Agricultural Society Junior Fair Board. Fliers can be presented on the customer’s cell phone at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or can be picked up at the secretary’s office at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHAT & CHEW: Don’t know what to read next? Or maybe you can’t wait to share a book you just read? Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. All day Thursday and until noon Friday, participants can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

• COMMUNITY INPUT: Tipp City Schools and the board of education are making progress on the district’s facilities planning process and seeking continued input from the community. The district is hosting the third in a series of community engagement opportunities from 6:30-8 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• COFFEE CHAT: Coffee Chat with Ginger Godfrey will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Enjoy an afternoon of Winan’s coffee, sweet treats and conversation as Hayner art instructor Ginger Godfrey creates a painting in the Bob Ross style. Reservations are required and can be made in person, or online at www.TroyHayner.org/Happenings. Cost for the event is $12 for those living outside the Troy City School District and $10 for those who pay Troy City School District property taxes and/or Friends of Hayner members.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: Kevin Wuebker, a pilot of a 445AW at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will offer a presentation at the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Darcy Burns with Buffalo Wild Wings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the First Presbyterian Church community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAPPY HOUR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEET THE BEEKEEPER: Join others at 6:30 p.m. to Meet the Beekeeper at the Pleasant Hill Library. If you enjoy good food, a bountiful vegetable crop, and a colorful garden you can thank our most proficient pollinators, the honey bee. Come learn from Terry Lieberman- Smith, of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, how you can ensure the future of this tiny insect, our silent partner in agriculture. The program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 937.676.2731 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. All day Thursday and until noon Friday, participants can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• CAR PARTY: Children will enjoy a fun evening of listening to a book, eating light refreshments, playing bingo, making a craft, and building their own race tracks to race their cars from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each child will choose a car of their liking, play with it, and then take it home. Several door prizes will be available as well. All ages are welcome. No sign-ups are required.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Women of Westminster (WOW) is celebrating the 46th year of their annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, at a cost of $8. Members will again offer their signature hot chicken salad along with an array of vegetable and fruit salads. Music will be provided by 2-4-U. There will also be a limited number of flowering baskets for sale. All proceeds from the luncheon support missions and projects that focus on Piqua youth and families. The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.

• FRIENDS GROUP: The New Friends Group of Bradford Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Preparations are being made for a June Bus Trip to Cincinnati and other ventures. Call the library for additional information or president Carolyn Smith at (937) 448-2285.

• SHERWOOD MEETING: The city of Troy authorized a study for the Sherwood Shopping Centre area. The study focused on reinvestment and redevelopment opportunities for the Sherwood Shopping Centre and possibilities to help other property owners’ investment in their surrounding parcels. An initial public meeting was held Oct. 30. Another public meeting has been set to discuss the final study results from 6-7 p.m. at the former Back Door Smokehouse and Grille location in the Sherwood Shopping Centre, 934 N. Market St., Troy.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time and enjoy our totally ’80s movies series at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 We. Main St., Troy Join staff at 6 p.m. for “The Goonies,” which is rated PG. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Additional movies in this series are scheduled for May 24. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. All day Thursday and until noon Friday, participants can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1961 class of Piqua Central High School will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. Use the parking lot entrance. There is an elevator available. Spouses and significant others are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required, but there will be tables reserved for the class of 1961. Meals are $8.

• AFTER HOURS: The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Miami Valley Centre Mall will have an After Hours from 5-7 p.m. at the mall. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided. Several VIP cakes from Cakes for a Cause will be auctioned at 6 p.m. Call the chamber for a reservation.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will have its first Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Miami County Courthouse lawn, Troy. Meals will be $6 for sirloin sandwiches or $8 for rib eye sandwiches along with chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.

• RIBS: Barbecue ribs will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The meal includes ribs, two sides, salad and dessert for $8.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. Until noon today, visitors can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

April 28

• DRUG DROP-OFF: The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office will be hosting a curbside drug drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Staff requests those that are dropping off pills to please have them emptied from their containers and placed into plastic baggies. Liquids and sharps cannot be accepted. This is a good opportunity for residents to rid their households of old, expired, and unused medications in an environmentally safe way.

• GEM SHOW: The Miami County Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Lundgard Building, Troy. Admission is $2 for adults and children are free. Events will include gems in the making, rough stone demonstrations, displays, silent auctions, dealers and raffles. Food will be available.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• UKULELE CLUB: Ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one of the library’s ukuleles.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARDENER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a Junior-Gardener Badge program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILDFLOWER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Wildflower Walk program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and take a leisurely hike along the boardwalk to discover what spring wildflowers are in bloom. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KARAOKE: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SPAGHETTI: A spaghetti supper will be offered at the Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill. The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks. Donations are being accepted and will be used to send youth to summer church camp. For more information, call the church at (937) 676-2802.

April 29

• KITE FLY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites. For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly. Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542, for more information.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is open to the public. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 10.

