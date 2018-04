Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ADOPTION FAIR: The Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a pet adoption fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come meet adoptable cats and dogs. Adopters will receive goodie bags, and people treats will be offered as well. Visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/shelter to see animals that are available for adoption at this time.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will have its first Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Miami County Courthouse lawn, Troy. Meals will be $6 for sirloin sandwiches or $8 for rib eye sandwiches along with chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.

• RIBS: Barbecue ribs will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The meal includes ribs, two sides, salad and dessert for $8.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. Until noon today, visitors can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will have pizza night at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• DRUG DROP-OFF: The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office will be hosting a curbside drug drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Staff requests those that are dropping off pills to please have them emptied from their containers and placed into plastic baggies. Liquids and sharps cannot be accepted. This is a good opportunity for residents to rid their households of old, expired, and unused medications in an environmentally safe way.

• GEM SHOW: The Miami County Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Lundgard Building, Troy. Admission is $2 for adults and children are free. Events will include gems in the making, rough stone demonstrations, displays, silent auctions, dealers and raffles. Food will be available.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• UKULELE CLUB: Ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one of the library’s ukuleles.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARDENER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a Junior-Gardener Badge program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILDFLOWER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Wildflower Walk program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and take a leisurely hike along the boardwalk to discover what spring wildflowers are in bloom. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KARAOKE: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SPAGHETTI: A spaghetti supper will be offered at the Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill. The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks. Donations are being accepted and will be used to send youth to summer church camp. For more information, call the church at (937) 676-2802.

• SPAGHETTI: The Troy Fish & Game will have a spaghetti and meatball special at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• KITE FLY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites. For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly. Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542, for more information.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is open to the public. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 10.

Monday

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon.

• PIZZA BURGERS: Pizza burgers with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• MEET THE AUTHOR: Come to the Troy-Miami County Publc Library at 6:30 p.m. to meet bestselling author John Scalzi as he introduces his newest book, “Head On: A Novel of the Near Future.” This recent release is the standalone follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Lock In.” No registration is required; a limited number of John Scalzi’s latest book will be available for purchase the night of event. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORY TIME: Meet others at Culver's in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children's story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. . Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• EXPLORATION KIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Stop by and check out the beautiful display of spring wildflowers blooming at the Sanctuary. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Thursday-Sunday

• BOOK SALE: Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library are holding their semi-annual book sale at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Members’ Preview Night will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, with memberships available at the door. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

A great selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books will available, with prices starting at 25 cents. On May 5, the cost will be $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, executive director of Emergency & Trauma Services Director of Procedural and OB Services at Soin Medical Center Kettering Health Network, at its monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available as participants hear about the new Kettering Health Network Hospital being built in Troy, a project being overseen by Weimer. The ‘67 Quilters will attend with quilts for veterans. There is an elevator available at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be given by Caitlyn Mikula, Hollister Ostomy representative. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will salute the military with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit will be having a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds will help veterans.

• DINNER: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice beginning at 6 p.m. Servings are $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m., also $5.

Friday

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry” will open with a reception from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Texas artists Tom Stovall, Joe Synan and Susan Synan bring their unique talents to this fine art exhibit. Stovall is a design architect and wood turner who blends his passion for architecture and art by creating functional wooden objects with an aesthetic and practical purpose. Watercolor artist Synan has a fondness for the intersection of built objects and nature that is a product of his education in architecture and engineering. Joe is an award-winning member of the Watercolor Art Society of Houston. Synan is a jewelry artist specializing in sterling and fine silver. Her unique jewelry art has been featured in several Texas art fairs. She is a licensed professional counselor whose education focused on art and psychology. The exhibit will continue through June 17.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Premier Health from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop sandwich beginning at 6 p.m.

• STAR WARS: A May the 4th Be With You party will be offered at 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. A “Star Wars” themed afternoon will feature activities, crafts, and treats for the whole family. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures, and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The profits go to help veterans.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for just $8.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

