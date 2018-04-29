Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KITE FLY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites. For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly. Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542, for more information.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is open to the public. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 10.

Monday

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon.

• PIZZA BURGERS: Pizza burgers with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• MEET THE AUTHOR: Come to the Troy-Miami County Publc Library at 6:30 p.m. to meet bestselling author John Scalzi as he introduces his newest book, “Head On: A Novel of the Near Future.” This recent release is the standalone follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Lock In.” No registration is required; a limited number of John Scalzi’s latest book will be available for purchase the night of event. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORY TIME: Meet others at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agenda

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. . Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• EXPLORATION KIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Stop by and check out the beautiful display of spring wildflowers blooming at the Sanctuary. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BUTTERFLY WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold a Butterfly Walk from 2-4 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants will join a park district naturalist out on the trail to learn about butterfly species and the different types of flowering plants. They will also help collect data for the Ohio Lepidoptera’s Butterfly Monitoring Program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LITERACY COUNCIL: The Troy Literacy Council Board meets at 7 p.m. (except July and December) at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. TLC is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization which provides free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in basic education for native born adults and non-native speakers who want to learn English as another language. For more information on becoming involved as a tutor or as a student with Troy Literacy Council, call 660-3170.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday-Saturday

• BOOK SALE: Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library are holding their semi-annual book sale at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Members’ Preview Night will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, with memberships available at the door. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.

A great selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books will available, with prices starting at 25 cents. On May 5, the cost will be $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, executive director of Emergency & Trauma Services Director of Procedural and OB Services at Soin Medical Center Kettering Health Network, at its monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available as participants hear about the new Kettering Health Network Hospital being built in Troy, a project being overseen by Weimer. The ‘67 Quilters will attend with quilts for veterans. There is an elevator available at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be given by Caitlyn Mikula, Hollister Ostomy representative. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The village of West Milton Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Thursday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will salute the military with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit will be having a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds will help veterans.

• DINNER: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice beginning at 6 p.m. Servings are $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m., also $5.

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 4-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter the side door on Canal Street.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

Friday

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry” will open with a reception from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Texas artists Tom Stovall, Joe Synan and Susan Synan bring their unique talents to this fine art exhibit. Stovall is a design architect and wood turner who blends his passion for architecture and art by creating functional wooden objects with an aesthetic and practical purpose. Watercolor artist Synan has a fondness for the intersection of built objects and nature that is a product of his education in architecture and engineering. Joe is an award-winning member of the Watercolor Art Society of Houston. Synan is a jewelry artist specializing in sterling and fine silver. Her unique jewelry art has been featured in several Texas art fairs. She is a licensed professional counselor whose education focused on art and psychology. The exhibit will continue through June 17.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Premier Health from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop sandwich beginning at 6 p.m.

• STAR WARS: A May the 4th Be With You party will be offered at 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. A “Star Wars” themed afternoon will feature activities, crafts, and treats for the whole family. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures, and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The profits go to help veterans.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for just $8.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.•

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter the side door on Canal Street.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy. • WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green. • DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org. • NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts. • AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook. • QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

May 5

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• CRAFT SALE: The Salvation Army of Piqua will host a Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Openings for vendors to rent a table are available. For more information, call 773-7563. All proceeds will go to support ongoing Salvation Army community programs.

• CHICKEN AND STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken and steak fry beginning at 6 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include roast beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cupcakes and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• MUSTARD PULL: The Miami County Park District will offer a garlic mustard pull volunteer program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join other volunteers in pulling garlic mustard, a highly invasive plant. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DAISY PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Daisy – Rose Petal” program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OWL BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Cadette — Night Owl Badge” program from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale to benefit veterans will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered beginning at 7 p.m. at theTipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Enter the side door on Canal Street.

• PLANT SWAP: Bradford Public Library will be hosting a plant swap from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. that morning for participants to bring in their cuttings, seeds and plants to share. Flowers and vegetables of any kind are welcome. A nursery will be selling a variety of plants including hanging baskets and pouches throughout the morning. Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions and there will be a guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served. A raffle of various garden items will be held with tickets available to purchase now at the library for 50 cents each or $ for five tickets. Drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win. Call the Bradford Public Library at 448-2612 with questions.

May 6

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, made-to-order is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m., $7 for adults, kids under 10 eat for $3.

• JAM SESSION: A Bluegrass jam session will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music begins about 2 p.m. and food is available for reasonable prices from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Saturday-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918 and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/04/web1_Vallieu-Melody-26.jpg