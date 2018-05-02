Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Wednesday

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, executive director of Emergency & Trauma Services Director of Procedural and OB Services at Soin Medical Center Kettering Health Network, at its monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available as participants hear about the new Kettering Health Network Hospital being built in Troy, a project being overseen by Weimer. The ‘67 Quilters will attend with quilts for veterans. There is an elevator available at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host guest speaker Nicole Loy with Troy Main Street at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be given by Caitlyn Mikula, Hollister Ostomy representative. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• SLIDERS: Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Thursday-Sunday

• BOOK SALE: Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library are holding their semi-annual book sale at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Members’ Preview Night will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3, with memberships available at the door. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 4, through Sunday, May 5. A great selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books will available, with prices starting at 25 cents. On May 6, the cost will be $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library. For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

Thursday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will salute the military with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• GARAGE SALE: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit will be having a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds will help veterans.

• DINNER: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice beginning at 6 p.m. Servings are $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m., also $5.

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 4-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter the side door on Canal Street.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Entertainment will be Seniors Helping Seniors.

Friday

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The “Texas Trio: Woodturning, Watercolors & Jewelry” will open with a reception from 5-6:45 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Texas artists Tom Stovall, Joe Synan and Susan Synan bring their unique talents to this fine art exhibit. Stovall is a design architect and wood turner who blends his passion for architecture and art by creating functional wooden objects with an aesthetic and practical purpose. Watercolor artist Synan has a fondness for the intersection of built objects and nature that is a product of his education in architecture and engineering. Joe is an award-winning member of the Watercolor Art Society of Houston. Synan is a jewelry artist specializing in sterling and fine silver. Her unique jewelry art has been featured in several Texas art fairs. She is a licensed professional counselor whose education focused on art and psychology. The exhibit will continue through June 17.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided by Premier Health from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop sandwich beginning at 6 p.m.

• STAR WARS: A May the 4th Be With You party will be offered at 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. A “Star Wars” themed afternoon will feature activities, crafts, and treats for the whole family. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures, and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The profits go to help veterans.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for just $8.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.•

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Enter the side door on Canal Street.

Saturday

• W4W WALK: The 10th annual Walk for Water (W4W) will begin at 10 a.m. at Duke Park, Shelter 3. The walk is an annual fundraiser for wells being drilled in third world nations with this year’s fund benefiting Haiti. The event is free to the public and a free picnic lunch will be available after the walk. Sponsored by Mid-County Church of Christ, Troy. Contact Althea at the church if you need more information at 335-1313.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• CRAFT SALE: The Salvation Army of Piqua will host a Spring Fling Craft & Vendor Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Openings for vendors to rent a table are available. For more information, call 773-7563. All proceeds will go to support ongoing Salvation Army community programs.

• CHICKEN AND STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken and steak fry beginning at 6 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, for their monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include roast beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, cupcakes and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• MUSTARD PULL: The Miami County Park District will offer a garlic mustard pull volunteer program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join other volunteers in pulling garlic mustard, a highly invasive plant. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DAISY PROGRAM: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Daisy – Rose Petal” program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OWL BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Cadette — Night Owl Badge” program from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badges. Class fee $3 per scout. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARAGE SALE: A garage sale to benefit veterans will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered beginning at 7 p.m. at theTipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon. Enter the side door on Canal Street.

• PLANT SWAP: Bradford Public Library will be hosting a plant swap from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. that morning for participants to bring in their cuttings, seeds and plants to share. Flowers and vegetables of any kind are welcome. A nursery will be selling a variety of plants including hanging baskets and pouches throughout the morning. Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions and there will be a guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served. A raffle of various garden items will be held with tickets available to purchase now at the library for 50 cents each or $ for five tickets. Drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win. Call the Bradford Public Library at 448-2612 with questions.

• LACROSSE GAME: The Tipp City Lacrosse Club will conclude its first regular season with a home game at 4:30 p.m. at Kyle Park, Tipp City, between Tipp high school boys and Lima High School. The club has reached out to more than 100 kids and have fielded teams from the high school, middle school and elementary school, both boys and girls. For more information, visit www.tippcitylacrosse.com.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, made-to-order is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m., $7 for adults, kids under 10 eat for $3.

• JAM SESSION: A Bluegrass jam session will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music begins about 2 p.m. and food is available for reasonable prices from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Monday

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with toppings and chips for $5 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEMBERSHIP MEETING: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will have a membership meeting at 7 p.m.

• CRAFTS: Kathy’s Krafts will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. crafting a Mother’s Day card. This multi-dimensional card features flowers, a butterfly and a pull up verse. Cost of material and instruction is $5. with checks payable to Kathy Weigandt. Non-refundable payment will hold your registration. Call the library at 448-2612.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

May 9

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and elections will be topics. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will salute the military with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will salute the military with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

May 10

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• GREEN THUMB: The Green Thumb Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will introduce you to everything you need to know about the new community garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to adopt a section of the library greenspace to grow what they wish. Come to this informational meeting, or contact the library, for more details about this new endeavor.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. prior.

May 11

• 5K: Hayner’s Fifth annual Whiskey Chaser 5K Run, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The Kid’s Fun Run starts 6:30 p.m. and 5K Run starts at 7 p.m. Named for the historic Hayner Distillery Company, this family friendly run, walk and Kid’s Fun Run is a great way to support Friends of Hayner. The route begins and ends at Hayner and runs along the levy bike path in downtown Troy. Officiated by Speedy-Feet. For registration, fees and more information visit www.TroyHayner.org/run or call 339-0457.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak special beginning at 6 p.m.

