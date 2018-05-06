WACO plane donated

Provided photo

WACO Air Museum has announced the arrival of the 1940 RPT model airplane. This particular WACO airplane is unique in that it is the only low-wing aircraft made by WACO Aircraft Co. in Troy. The aircraft was a prototype aerobatic trainer for the USAAF trials and was designed to compete for the military CPT training program. The project was halted when a large order for the UPF-7 came in. The RPT was donated by the family of Dean Mitchell of Wisconsin. It was disassembled and trailered to the museum by five WACO volunteers. The airplane will undergo some renovations to return it to its original design and will be on display in the soon-to-be-built Learning Center Building.