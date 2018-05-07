Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with toppings and chips for $5 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEMBERSHIP MEETING: The Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586 will have a membership meeting at 7 p.m.

• CRAFTS: Kathy’s Krafts will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. crafting a Mother’s Day card. This multi-dimensional card features flowers, a butterfly and a pull up verse. Cost of material and instruction is $5. with checks payable to Kathy Weigandt. Non-refundable payment will hold your registration. Call the library at 448-2612.

• CLASS LUNCHEON: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Potsdam Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the village offices.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Rec will host a fifth grade open house from 6-8 p.m. Current fifth grade students are invited to stop by 11 N. Market St., and see what’s happening at The Rec. The Rec is usually only open to sixth-12th grade students, so this is an opportunity to introduce the fifth graders to the facility. There will be light refreshments, Xbox One, PS4, Wii, basketball, dodgeball, ping-pong, billiards, board games and more. The Troy Rec is a non-profit whose mission is to provide a recreational and social environment for the residents of Troy with the primary emphasis on youth.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and elections will be topics. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will salute the military with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will salute the military with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have two sliders with toppings and chips will be available for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241. • STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy. • KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43. • SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room. • AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information. • GARDEN CLUB: The first Wednesday of every month is the meeting of the GRO Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. If you love plants and flowers, you may want to attend. Civic agenda • The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• GREEN THUMB: The Green Thumb Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will introduce you to everything you need to know about the new community garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to adopt a section of the library greenspace to grow what they wish. Come to this informational meeting, or contact the library, for more details about this new endeavor.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. prior.

• DOGS OFFERED: Corn dogs, hot dogs, french fries and onion rings will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• TEA TIME: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer tea time at 2 p.m. Local entertainment will be part of the event, along with a variety of teas paired with appetizers.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• 5K: Hayner’s Fifth annual Whiskey Chaser 5K Run, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The Kid’s Fun Run starts 6:30 p.m. and 5K Run starts at 7 p.m. Named for the historic Hayner Distillery Company, this family friendly run, walk and Kid’s Fun Run is a great way to support Friends of Hayner. The route begins and ends at Hayner and runs along the levy bike path in downtown Troy. Officiated by Speedy-Feet. For registration, fees and more information visit www.TroyHayner.org/run or call 339-0457.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak special beginning at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Enjoy a spaghetti dinner including garlic bread, salad and a dessert. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

May 12

• 5K-9: The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route. Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt. Awards will be given to the top three in each age category. Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a lasagna special beginning at 6 p.m.

• TEA: Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mom & Me Tea at the Pleasant Hill Library. Wear your fancy hats and bring your favorite doll to join in the fun. You and Mom can enjoy tea with cookies and activities with the American Girl Doll theme. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures and is appropriate for all ages. Registration is required for this program and is available at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 676-2731.

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its Annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon, the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more. Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Cracker Barrel in Piqua at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will be offered at the center after at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

May 13

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BARBECUE: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have its annual Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue in the Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No need to get out of your car, we’ll come to your car window. The cost is $8 and includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll. Drinks will be available for purchase. Advance tickets are recommended and may be purchased at Joanie’s Flower Shop or Siegel’s Country Store, both in Covington, Uniforms Plus in Piqua, or from any Fort Rowdy board member. Advance tickets are valid until 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend. For more information, call Anita at (937) 676-3381 or Annette at (937) 214-1599.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary Unit will host a breakfast with all proceeds going to help veterans and active military families. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7 and is open to the public.

http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/05/web1_Vallieu-Melody-5.jpg