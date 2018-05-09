Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served.

• LOTTERY REGISTRATION: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Kids Summer Art Day Camp lottery registration date is today at 7 p.m. Those interested in their children attending the day camp should come to the center prior to 7 p.m. to fill out a lottery form (one per family) and should be prepared to make their payment if their registration is drawn. People should arive in enough time to fill out the form and place it in the barrel. Latecomers will not be admitted after the lottery begins. After registration day, reservations will be taken if any spaces are still available. For more information, call 339-0457 or visit troyhayner.org.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and elections will be topics. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will salute the military with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will salute the military with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt, honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s military members and blood donors. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meeting. All are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have two sliders with toppings and chips will be available for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• GREEN THUMB: The Green Thumb Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will introduce you to everything you need to know about the new community garden. Patrons will have the opportunity to adopt a section of the library greenspace to grow what they wish. Come to this informational meeting, or contact the library, for more details about this new endeavor.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m. prior.

• DOGS OFFERED: Corn dogs, hot dogs, french fries and onion rings will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CLASS LUNCH: Members of the Piqua High School class of 1950 will meet for lunch at noon at China East in Piqua. Partners and friends are welcome to attend.

Friday

• 5K: Hayner’s Fifth annual Whiskey Chaser 5K Run, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The Kid’s Fun Run starts 6:30 p.m. and 5K Run starts at 7 p.m. Named for the historic Hayner Distillery Company, this family friendly run, walk and Kid’s Fun Run is a great way to support Friends of Hayner. The route begins and ends at Hayner and runs along the levy bike path in downtown Troy. Officiated by Speedy-Feet. For registration, fees and more information visit www.TroyHayner.org/run or call 339-0457.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak special beginning at 6 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Enjoy a spaghetti dinner including garlic bread, salad and a dessert. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Saturday

• 5K-9: The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route. Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt. Awards will be given to the top three in each age category. Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a lasagna special beginning at 6 p.m.

• TEA: Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mom & Me Tea at the Pleasant Hill Library. Wear your fancy hats and bring your favorite doll to join in the fun. You and Mom can enjoy tea with cookies and activities with the American Girl Doll theme. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures and is appropriate for all ages. Registration is required for this program and is available at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 676-2731.

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its Annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon, the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more. Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Cracker Barrel in Piqua at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will be offered at the center after at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BARBECUE: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have its annual Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue in the Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No need to get out of your car, we’ll come to your car window. The cost is $8 and includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll. Drinks will be available for purchase. Advance tickets are recommended and may be purchased at Joanie’s Flower Shop or Siegel’s Country Store, both in Covington, Uniforms Plus in Piqua, or from any Fort Rowdy board member. Advance tickets are valid until 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend. For more information, call Anita at (937) 676-3381 or Annette at (937) 214-1599.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary Unit will host a breakfast with all proceeds going to help veterans and active military families. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7 and is open to the public.

• TASKER TO PERFORM: Betty “Songbird” Tasker will perform at 10:30 a.m. at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

Monday

• HAYNER HITS ROAD: From Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater House to the elegant grandeur of the Stirling Mansion, Pa., participants can enjoy Pennsylvania’s Americana Trip May 1418. See the living history of the early German Community at the Landis Village and Farm Museum. Mix in the energy of the movies at the American Music Theatre. Spend a day uncovering Philadelphia’s treasures and you will see why Philadelphia, Lancaster and Reading represent Pennsylvania’s Americana. Learn about the associated fees and details of this trip at www.TroyHayner.org.

• SALAD OR POTATO BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m., and is $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: May is National Military Appreciation Month and Tipp City United Methodist Church will celebrate with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host the annual Quarters for “Our Quarters” Auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at the Troy Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. The monies raised will be used specifically for the museum and more particularly to cover the rental costs for the facility. There will be an admission fee of $3, which will purchase a numbered paddle. Each additional paddle is $1. Food items will be available.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids kindergarten through third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $2.50 per class or $6 for series of three for per child for Miami County residents and $5 per class or $12 for the series for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy0-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• DEBT SEMINAR: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for a debt elimination seminar. Come let Your Family Bank of Miami County teach you how to eliminate all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit our website, www.tmcpl.org.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join them for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade six. Registration is requested by calling the library at 676-2731.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Come to the quarter auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This auction will benefit veterans and active military members. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

May 16

• BUFFET: The 19th annual all-you-can-eat salad, sandwich and dessert buffet will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 South Market Street, Troy. Choose from a variety of homemade salads, sandwiches and desserts at the buffet for $6 for adults and $3 for children 8 years old and under. No presale tickets for this lunch, just pay at the door. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. This event is hosted by Women’s Fellowship with all proceeds going to community projects.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon for a joint meeting with the Piqua High School Key Club at Piqua High School. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will tour Brukner Nature Center at noon.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at 6 p.m.

