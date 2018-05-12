Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Today

• 5K-9: The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route. Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt. Awards will be given to the top three in each age category. Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• LASAGNA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a lasagna special beginning at 6 p.m.

• TEA: Join staff at 10 a.m. for Mom & Me Tea at the Pleasant Hill Library. Wear your fancy hats and bring your favorite doll to join in the fun. You and Mom can enjoy tea with cookies and activities with the American Girl Doll theme. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures and is appropriate for all ages. Registration is required for this program and is available at tmcpl.org or by calling the library at 676-2731.

• HUG THE EARTH: The Miami County Park District will hold its Annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. At noon, the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more. Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free. For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 beginning at 5 p.m.

• DINING OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Cracker Barrel in Piqua at 4:30 p.m. A Euchre party will be offered at the center after at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BARBECUE: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have its annual Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue in the Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No need to get out of your car, we’ll come to your car window. The cost is $8 and includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll. Drinks will be available for purchase. Advance tickets are recommended and may be purchased at Joanie’s Flower Shop or Siegel’s Country Store, both in Covington, Uniforms Plus in Piqua, or from any Fort Rowdy board member. Advance tickets are valid until 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend. For more information, call Anita at (937) 676-3381 or Annette at (937) 214-1599.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Auxiliary Unit will host a breakfast with all proceeds going to help veterans and active military families. This is a full breakfast, made-to-order, for $7 and is open to the public.

• TASKER TO PERFORM: Betty “Songbird” Tasker will perform at 10:30 a.m. at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

Monday

• HAYNER HITS ROAD: From Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater House to the elegant grandeur of the Stirling Mansion, Pa., participants can enjoy Pennsylvania’s Americana Trip May 1418. See the living history of the early German Community at the Landis Village and Farm Museum. Mix in the energy of the movies at the American Music Theatre. Spend a day uncovering Philadelphia’s treasures and you will see why Philadelphia, Lancaster and Reading represent Pennsylvania’s Americana. Learn about the associated fees and details of this trip at www.TroyHayner.org.

• SALAD OR POTATO BAR: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m., and is $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• BLOOD DRIVE: May is National Military Appreciation Month and Tipp City United Methodist Church will celebrate with a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host the annual Quarters for “Our Quarters” Auction. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at the Troy Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. The monies raised will be used specifically for the museum and more particularly to cover the rental costs for the facility. There will be an admission fee of $3, which will purchase a numbered paddle. Each additional paddle is $1. Food items will be available.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids kindergarten through third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $2.50 per class or $6 for series of three for per child for Miami County residents and $5 per class or $12 for the series for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy0-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• DEBT SEMINAR: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for a debt elimination seminar. Come let Your Family Bank of Miami County teach you how to eliminate all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 ext. 117 or visit our website, www.tmcpl.org.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Library staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join them for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade six. Registration is requested by calling the library at 676-2731.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Come to the quarter auction from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This auction will benefit veterans and active military members. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Civic agenda

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• BUFFET: The 19th annual all-you-can-eat salad, sandwich and dessert buffet will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 South Market Street, Troy. Choose from a variety of homemade salads, sandwiches and desserts at the buffet for $6 for adults and $3 for children 8 years old and under. No pre-sale tickets for this lunch, just pay at the door. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. This event is hosted by Women’s Fellowship with all proceeds going to community projects.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon for a joint meeting with the Piqua High School Key Club at Piqua High School. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will tour Brukner Nature Center at noon.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $2 at 6 p.m.

• SILENT RIDE: J&D Bicycles, 500 N. Elm St., Troy, will hosting a silent, respectful ride of 12 miles at an easy, slow pace. This annual ride is in coordination with hundreds of similar rides worldwide on the third Wednesday of May at 7 p.m. Participants ride to honor and celebrate the lives of those cyclists who have been injured or killed while riding on public roadways. This ride also is meant to encourage motorists and riders to respect each other and share the road. The ride will start and finish at J&D Bicycle Shop. All riders are welcome to gather and organize at 6:30 pm., and the ride will begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served at the shop after the ride. Helmets are required, and rental bikes and helmets will be available. For more information about this event, visit www.rideofsilence.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

Thursday

• TEA PARTY: A tea party will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for children ages 5 and up, and one adult to accompany them. Participants are welcome to wear their best dress-up clothes and hats. White gloves will be provided. This program is designed to introduce children to proper tea party etiquette, the history of tea time, and the different types of teas. A few fun stories will be shared about tea parties, a craft will be made, and a game will be played. Door prizes will be given out and each child will receive a cup and saucer to take home. Light refreshments will be provided. No sign-ups required.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

• JOINT MEETING: The Museum of Troy History and The Troy Historical Society will hold their annual joint meeting at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting will begin with a dessert bar social hour at 6 p.m. The Troy Historical Society will recognize its outstanding volunteers of 2017 at 6:45 p.m. Andy Hite, site manager for the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency in Piqua, will present a program titled “The Miami and Erie Canal: Then and Now” at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• TRIVIA NIGHT: Grab a slice of cheesecake and join others at 6:30 p.m. for a Golden Girls Trivia Night. Test your knowledge of this iconic sitcom, enjoy refreshments, and win prizes. Teams can be of two to five pals or confidantes, earn bonus points if you come dressed as a character from the show. Registration is required and available at the library, by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117, or at www.tmcpl.org.

• TEEN MOVIE: Join others and bring your friends along for teen movie night at 6 p.m. at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. “Wonder,” is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This event is for ages 12-17. No registration is required; call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• FRENCH DIP: Enjoy a French dip sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Rd., lower level conference room, and open to the public.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the K-8 media center, 807 Chestnut St., Covington.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• CHICKEN SALAD: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken salad wrap special beginning at 6 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 1-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure geared towards “rock hounds.” Traverse the trails of Charleston Falls Preserve as you learn about the three parts to the rock cycle. Activities will include examining specimens, understanding how rocks are used by man, looking for fossils, creating a volcano, exploring the cave and creating our own metamorphic rock! Each student will have the opportunity to crack one of the rock cycles most beautiful treasures, a geode of their very own! Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Please feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike at 9-11 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POPPY DINNER: Support the veterans and come to the Poppy Dinner being served by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Dinner is $8 and includes Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

May 19

• CAR SHOW: Cruisers For A Cure, a car, truck and bike show to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Greater Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, will be begin with registration at 10 a.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 5 p.m. Entry is $10. Performances will include Thomas Mac and Lexi Dawn, with special guests Hero Strong and more. Shelby, a 16 year old from Troy with osteosarcoma, will benefit with her dream trip to Hawaii. For more information, call Tim at (937) 421-4015 or makeawishohio@yahoo.com or CFAC.yolasite.com.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hissong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Pre-registration required at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Memoral Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer bingo night at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be 20 games for 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin at 7 p.m.

