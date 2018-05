Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TEA PARTY: A tea party will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for children ages 5 and up, and one adult to accompany them. Participants are welcome to wear their best dress-up clothes and hats. White gloves will be provided. This program is designed to introduce children to proper tea party etiquette, the history of tea time, and the different types of teas. A few fun stories will be shared about tea parties, a craft will be made, and a game will be played. Door prizes will be given out and each child will receive a cup and saucer to take home. Light refreshments will be provided. No sign-ups required.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

• JOINT MEETING: The Museum of Troy History and The Troy Historical Society will hold their annual joint meeting at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting will begin with a dessert bar social hour at 6 p.m. The Troy Historical Society will recognize its outstanding volunteers of 2017 at 6:45 p.m. Andy Hite, site manager for the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency in Piqua, will present a program titled “The Miami and Erie Canal: Then and Now” at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• TRIVIA NIGHT: Grab a slice of cheesecake and join others at 6:30 p.m. for a Golden Girls Trivia Night at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Test your knowledge of this iconic sitcom, enjoy refreshments, and win prizes. Teams can be of two to five pals or confidantes, earn bonus points if you come dressed as a character from the show. Registration is required and available at the library, by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117, or at www.tmcpl.org.

• TEEN MOVIE: Join others and bring your friends along for teen movie night at 6 p.m. at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. “Wonder,” is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This event is for ages 12-17. No registration is required; call the library at (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• FRENCH DIP: Enjoy a French dip sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BOARD MEETING: Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Rd., lower level conference room, and open to the public.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• CHICKEN SALAD: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken salad wrap special beginning at 6 p.m.

• NATURE QUEST: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 1-3:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join naturalist Raptor Rachel for an exciting adventure geared towards “rock hounds.” Traverse the trails of Charleston Falls Preserve as you learn about the three parts to the rock cycle. Activities will include examining specimens, understanding how rocks are used by man, looking for fossils, creating a volcano, exploring the cave and creating our own metamorphic rock! Each student will have the opportunity to crack one of the rock cycles most beautiful treasures, a geode of their very own! Please dress comfortably and for the weather. Parents are welcome to join their students on this adventure. Parents of children who choose to explore independently must remain on site for the duration of the program. Please feel free to bring snacks and water as needed for your child. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• OWLS & HOWLS: The Miami County Park District will hold an Owls & Howls Hike at 9-11 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee as we try to call two species rarely seen by humans, an owl and coyote. Learn about these mysterious creatures as while on a leisurely hike by the light of the moon. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POPPY DINNER: Support the veterans and come to the Poppy Dinner being served by the Tipp City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 586. Dinner is $8 and includes Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• TRIVIA: Test yourself and come to trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• CAR SHOW: Cruisers For A Cure, a car, truck and bike show to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Greater Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, will be begin with registration at 10 a.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 5 p.m. Entry is $10. Performances will include Thomas Mac and Lexi Dawn, with special guests Hero Strong and more. Shelby, a 16 year old from Troy with osteosarcoma, will benefit with her dream trip to Hawaii. For more information, call Tim at (937) 421-4015 or makeawishohio@yahoo.com or CFAC.yolasite.com.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hissong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Pre-registration required at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Memoral Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer bingo night at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be 20 games for 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its Dog Social “Charity Fashion Show” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Dog lovers dress up your pooch in his Sunday best and take him to the park for a fashion show where he is the star. Wear a hat, sunglasses or a three-piece suite. If your dog does not have duds of his own, he can borrow something to wear. Each year this “Doggy Fashion Show” supports organizations that help support animals in the community and raise awareness of their needs. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs — please clean up after your pet. Meet at the gazebo. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• MAINTENANCE CLASS: J&D Bicycles will offer a free maintenance class at 4 p.m. at 500 N. Elm St, Troy. Bring your own bike along and staff will perform a safety inspection while you are here. This class usually lasts 60-90 minutes.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 377 N. Third St. will offer a full breakfast open to the public for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m.

• BARBECUE: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners include choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area residents and their property. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the firehouse at (937) 773-5341.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Join others for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Little Heathens,” by Mildred Armstrong Kalish. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids kindergarten through third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $2.50 per class or $6 for series of three for per child for Miami County residents and $5 per class or $12 for the series for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE TO DONATE: Those who dine at Bob Evans in Troy between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. will have 15 percent of their check donated to Toy’s First Place Food Pantry. A flier is required by stopping at the food pantry, 721 Lincoln Ave., on Facebook at First Place Food Pantry or by emailing fpfoodpantry@gmail.com.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion, chat about books and chew on a snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• EUCHRE: Hand crafts and a Teach and Learn opportunity will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The program will be “Flying Horse Farms” with Donald Wiggins. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will receive an update from the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County. The meeting will be held at noon the Troy Country Club.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with all the toppings and chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, to learn about human trafficking in the Miami Valley Community. Members of Abolition Ohio hope to raise awareness and provide instruction on how to identify as well as respond to suspected trafficking situations. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MEETING: The May board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held on at 5:15 p.m.

• RAIN BARREL: The Miami County Park District, in partnership with Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, will hold a Make Your Own Rain Barrel program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a representative from Miami County Soil and Water to make your very own rain barrel. Class fee of $45 includes materials. Register for the program by calling (937) 335-7645.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre will follow for $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• 80s MOVIE: Take a step back in time and enjoy the totally 80’s movies series at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Pretty in Pink,” that is rated PG-13. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

May 25

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Birthday cake will be offered for May birthdays.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 9-11 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a ribeye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

May 26

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

May 27

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Birds, Birds, Birds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, child friendly activities where participants can drop in anytime during this self-guided program and learn about nature. This month, learn about birds. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Dinner Party for the Birds” as part of the Naturalist Adventure Series program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can earn a gemstone rock prize by attending the program, reading the book and completing a journal activity. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offered from 8-11 a.m. and costs $7. Children 10 and under $3.

