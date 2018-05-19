Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• CAR SHOW: Cruisers For A Cure, a car, truck and bike show to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Greater Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, will be begin with registration at 10 a.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 5 p.m. Entry is $10. Performances will include Thomas Mac and Lexi Dawn, with special guests Hero Strong and more. Shelby, a 16 year old from Troy with osteosarcoma, will benefit with her dream trip to Hawaii. For more information, call Tim at (937) 421-4015 or makeawishohio@yahoo.com or CFAC.yolasite.com.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hissong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Pre-registration required at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and corn for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• BINGO: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will offer bingo night at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There will be 20 games for 25 cents a board or $1 for 50/50 cash games. Concessions will be available.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will begin at 7 p.m.

• GOD’S TABLE: Westminster Presbyterian Church will offer its monthly God’s Table free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu will include a chicken salad croissant, Italian pasta salad, Jell-o with fruit and cobbler.

Today-Sunday

• MUSEUM OPEN: The Museum of Troy History is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155. The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall. Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its Dog Social “Charity Fashion Show” from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Dog lovers dress up your pooch in his Sunday best and take him to the park for a fashion show where he is the star. Wear a hat, sunglasses or a three-piece suite. If your dog does not have duds of his own, he can borrow something to wear. Each year this “Doggy Fashion Show” supports organizations that help support animals in the community and raise awareness of their needs. Remember owners are responsible for their dogs – please clean up after your pet. Meet at the gazebo. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FLEA MARKET: A flea market will be offered at 7235 E. US Route 36, Fletcher, between Fletcher and Conover, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is $1 per person. Vendors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 673-1493.

• MAINTENANCE CLASS: J&D Bicycles will offer a free maintenance class at 4 p.m. at 500 N. Elm St, Troy. Bring your own bike along and staff will perform a safety inspection while you are here. This class usually lasts 60-90 minutes.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 377 N. Third St. will offer a full breakfast open to the public for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m.

• BARBECUE: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners include choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8 each. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area residents and their property. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the firehouse at (937) 773-5341.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches, chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Join others for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Little Heathens,” by Mildred Armstrong Kalish. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome, and good binoculars available for use.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are note cards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

Tuesday

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Kids kindergarten through third grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $2.50 per class or $6 for series of three for per child for Miami County residents and $5 per class or $12 for the series for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• DINE TO DONATE: Those who dine at Bob Evans in Troy between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. will have 15 percent of their check donated to Toy’s First Place Food Pantry. A flier is required by stopping at the food pantry, 721 Lincoln Ave., on Facebook at First Place Food Pantry or by emailing fpfoodpantry@gmail.com.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion, chat about books and chew on a snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at Chick-fill-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chick-fill-A will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center when you present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or you may show a flier from your smart phone. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• EUCHRE: Hand crafts and a Teach and Learn opportunity will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The program will be “Flying Horse Farms” with Donald Wiggins. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will receive an update from the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County. The meeting will be held at noon the Troy Country Club.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with all the toppings and chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, to learn about human trafficking in the Miami Valley Community. Members of Abolition Ohio hope to raise awareness and provide instruction on how to identify as well as respond to suspected trafficking situations. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MEETING: The May board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held on at 5:15 p.m.

• RAIN BARREL: The Miami County Park District, in partnership with Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, will hold a Make Your Own Rain Barrel program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a representative from Miami County Soil and Water to make your very own rain barrel. Class fee of $45 includes materials. Register for the program by calling (937) 335-7645.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre will follow for $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• 80s MOVIE: Take a step back in time and enjoy the totally 80’s movies series at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Pretty in Pink,” that is rated PG-13. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• QUILT CLUB: The first Thursday of every month is the meeting of the Cozy Hen Quilt Club at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Learn how to quilt, bring your quilting with you, need to lay out a big quilted cover, etc., the library has the space. Contact Sue Vickroy at (937) 572-9453, for more information.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Birthday cake will be offered for May birthdays.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 9-11 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a ribeye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

May 26

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

May 27

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Birds, Birds, Birds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, child friendly activities where participants can drop in anytime during this self-guided program and learn about nature. This month, learn about birds. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Dinner Party for the Birds” as part of the Naturalist Adventure Series program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can earn a gemstone rock prize by attending the program, reading the book and completing a journal activity. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offered from 8-11 a.m. and costs $7. Children 10 and under $3.

