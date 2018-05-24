Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LECTURE SERIES: At 7 p.m., the WACO Aviation Lecture Series will host Ohio residents Marsha Bordner and Tuskegee Airman Harold Brown at Troy Christian Elementary School, 1586 McKaig Ave., Troy. The two have co-authored a book “Keeping Your Airspeed Up,” and will make a presentation by the same name. This will consist of a 15 minute video to be shown prior to an opportunity to ask Brown questions with a book signing to follow. There is no charge for the event and parking is free. Donations will be accepted to benefit WACO Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MEETING: The May board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held on at 5:15 p.m.

• RAIN BARREL: The Miami County Park District, in partnership with Miami County Soil and Water Conservation District, will hold a Make Your Own Rain Barrel program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a representative from Miami County Soil and Water to make your very own rain barrel. Class fee of $45 includes materials. Register for the program by calling (937) 335-7645.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre will follow for $5, starting at 7 p.m.

• 80s MOVIE: Take a step back in time and enjoy the totally 80’s movies series at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Pretty in Pink,” that is rated PG-13. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• SOUTHVIEW MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will hold its general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Building on Gordon Street. All those who live, work, or have a business in the Southview area are invited to attend, as well as any community member. Featured speaker for the evening will be Janel Ranly, development program manager for the city of Piqua. This will introduce her to the community and give her a chance to present a review of city projects. A possible Fourth of July project for Southview is also on the agenda. For information, call Southview president Jim Vetter at 778-1696.

Friday

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Birthday cake will be offered for May birthdays.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program from 9-11 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs, when available, are $10.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: Lunch on the Lawn will be offered by the Miami County Cattlemen’s Association from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich of $8 for a rib eye and include chips, cookie and pop or water.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• MILITARY VEHICLES: A Memorial Day Vehicle Show will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Family Farm & Home, Piqua. More than a dozen military vehicles will be on display.

Sunday

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Birds, Birds, Birds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, child friendly activities where participants can drop in anytime during this self-guided program and learn about nature. This month, learn about birds. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Dinner Party for the Birds” as part of the Naturalist Adventure Series program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can earn a gemstone rock prize by attending the program, reading the book and completing a journal activity. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offered from 8-11 a.m. and costs $7. Children 10 and under $3.

• MILITARY VEHICLES: A Memorial Day Vehicle Show will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Family Farm & Home, Piqua. More than a dozen military vehicles will be on display.

Monday

• PARADE: The 2018 Piqua Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Piqua Central Intermediate School. Interested parties who would like to be in the parade may contact parade chairman Lee Adams at 773-8085 or by email at LST325sailor@gmail.com.

• SERVICE: Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at 10:20 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

• LUNCHEON: The 59th annual Memorial Day luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown. The menu will include a variety of sandwiches, assorted salads and desserts, ice cream and beverages, all sold a la carte. Carry-outs will be available. The church is handicapped accessible.

• SERVICES: Memorial Day services in Covington will include 9 a.m. — Bloomer Cemetery (corner of Versailles and Bradford Bloomer roads); 10:30 a.m. — Miami Memorial Park Cemetery; and 1 p.m. parade with ceremony to follow at Highland Cemetery. Following the Highland ceremony, there will be a “Burial at Sea” ceremony performed at the Covington Park. The Covington Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 28. The parade will start at the corner of High and Walnut streets. It will proceed through town to Highland Cemetery where the ceremony will start. The parade marshal this year will be Ada Fraley, who has been member of the Memorial Day Committee and is being honored this this year for her service to veterans. The guest speaker is Paul Reece, a Chief Warrant Officer Three in the U.S. Army Reserves and a retired sheriff with service to Montgomery and Miami counties.

• CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will present an outdoor concert, “Honoring Our Veterans,” at 7 p.m. at the pavilion at Treasure Island Park, 419 N. Elm St. More than 50 musicians directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh will perform concert band selections by John Philip Sousa, Clare Grundman, and Jerry Goldsmith. Audience members are encouraged to wear patriotic or military attire and bring lawn chairs. The site is handicapped accessible and there is free parking and restrooms on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

• PARADE: Christiansburg Fire Company will hold its 37th annual Memorial Day parade and services in Christiansburg. Services will be held at Smith Cemetery at the edge of Christiansburg following the parade, which begins at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Navy veteran Michael Sullenberger. The parade line up is at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m. and anyone who would like to participate is welcome.

• PARADE: A Memorial Day parade, organized by Tipp City American Legion Post 586, will begin at 10 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. The parade will stop for a short presentation at Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Hyatt and Main streets, before continuing to Maple Hill Cemetery, where a service will be held. The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer vegetable soup with a sandwich after the ceremony.

• PARADE: The annual Memorial Day parade in West Milton will step off at 11 a.m. from Veterans Memorial Stadium, ending at Riverside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony and speeches at the cemetery.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and start at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages home school families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $2.50 per class or $6 for series of three for per child for Miami County residents and $5 per class or $12 for the series for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

Wednesday

• BELL RINGERS: Senior citizens can attend a special performance of the Riverside Bell Ringers, under the direction of Diane Cerbus, from 1-2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua, in the gymnasium. A harp player also will be included in this show. There will be light refreshments following. Any senior citizen ages 55 and up may attend by calling 773-7563 to make a reservation.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting and member spotlight. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their prospective members luncheon at noon at the Troy Country Club. Anyone interested in joining Kiwanis can contact Donn Craig at 418-1888.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips beginning at 6 p.m. for $2.

May 31

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KICK-OFF TO SUMMER: Join Brukner Nature Center at Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, from 6-9 p.m. for a “Kick-off to Summer.” Come treat yourself to some ice cream while helping the center’s wildlife ambassadors. Cold Stone Creamery will donate a percentage of all sales to Brukner Nature Center and no flier is needed. Participants also will get a chance to meet one of the center’s wildlife ambassadors up close and personal from 6-8:30 p.m.

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar with toppings and chips for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

June 1

• SUMMER READING: The “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program begins today at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Get ready to rock your summer with fun challenges, interesting programs, and exciting prizes for all ages. Staff will wrap up the summer with the Rockin’ Block Party on Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” during the Memorial Day holiday week and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the CBC “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: The Community Night Summer Concert Series kicks off its 27th season in downtown Tipp City at the corner of North Second at Main streets. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 .m. with Scott Lee followed by Berachah Valley at 7:30 p.m.

June 2

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m. Tractor pulls will be at 2 p.m., with hamburgers available on the range.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

