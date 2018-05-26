County recieves mosquito control grant

COLUMBUS — Ohio EPA Director Craig W. Butler and Ohio Department of Health Director Lance Himes have announced nearly $700,000 in funding for community health departments and related public entities across the state for mosquito control grants. The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile and La Cross Encephalitis.

In Miami County, Miami County Public Health was granted $$8040

“The Mosquito Control Grant program has been a major success,” said Director Butler. “We have developed an innovative way to put dollars from the State’s Scrap Tire Fund to work to help local health departments create mosquito surveillance and control programs to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.”

Mosquito control grants will specifically target:

• mosquito surveillance;

• larval control;

• adult mosquito control, such as spraying where mosquito presence poses a risk to public health;

• community outreach;

• breeding source reduction, including trash or tire removal; and

• additional proposed activities.

Grants totaling $673,630 are being issued in 28 counties, six cities and five villages and are available in collaboration and support with the Ohio Department of Health’s larger effort to mitigate the potential for an outbreak of mosquito-borne viruses. Over the last three years, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded more than $3.5 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.