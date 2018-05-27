Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Birds, Birds, Birds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, child friendly activities where participants can drop in anytime during this self-guided program and learn about nature. This month, learn about birds. A naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Remember to dress for the weather. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• STORYBOOK TRAIL: The Miami County Park District will hold the Storybook Trail “Dinner Party for the Birds” as part of the Naturalist Adventure Series program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Participants can earn a gemstone rock prize by attending the program, reading the book and completing a journal activity. Ask the local library about more nature books and the Storybook Trail. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUNSET SONGS: The Miami County Park District will hold its music in the park “Sunset Songs” program from 6-7 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Enjoy a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve with park district naturalist John De Boer as tells stories and plays soft, meditative Native American Flute music. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offered from 8-11 a.m. and costs $7. Children 10 and under $3.

• MILITARY VEHICLES: A Memorial Day Vehicle Show will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Family Farm & Home, Piqua. More than a dozen military vehicles will be on display.

Monday

• PARADE: The 2018 Piqua Memorial Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the Piqua Central Intermediate School. Interested parties who would like to be in the parade may contact parade chairman Lee Adams at 773-8085 or by email at LST325sailor@gmail.com.

• SERVICE: Memorial Day ceremonies in Troy will begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremony on the Adams Street Bridge. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Memorial Day ceremony will begin at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Riverside Cemetery. Riverside Drive, from Adams Street to the railroad underpass near Woodhaven, will be closed to through traffic just prior to and during the ceremonies. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will take place at the VFW Hall on LeFevre Road, Troy.

• LUNCHEON: The 59th annual Memorial Day luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown. The menu will include a variety of sandwiches, assorted salads and desserts, ice cream and beverages, all sold a la carte. Carry-outs will be available. The church is handicapped accessible.

• SERVICES: Memorial Day services in Covington will include 9 a.m. — Bloomer Cemetery (corner of Versailles and Bradford Bloomer roads); 10:30 a.m. — Miami Memorial Park Cemetery; and 1 p.m. parade with ceremony to follow at Highland Cemetery. Following the Highland ceremony, there will be a “Burial at Sea” ceremony performed at the Covington Park. The Covington Memorial Day Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 28. The parade will start at the corner of High and Walnut streets. It will proceed through town to Highland Cemetery where the ceremony will start. The parade marshal this year will be Ada Fraley, who has been member of the Memorial Day Committee and is being honored this this year for her service to veterans. The guest speaker is Paul Reece, a Chief Warrant Officer Three in the U.S. Army Reserves and a retired sheriff with service to Montgomery and Miami counties.

• CONCERT: Troy Civic Band will present an outdoor concert, “Honoring Our Veterans,” at 7 p.m. at the pavilion at Treasure Island Park, 419 N. Elm St. More than 50 musicians directed by Bill and Kathy McIntosh will perform concert band selections by John Philip Sousa, Clare Grundman, and Jerry Goldsmith. Audience members are encouraged to wear patriotic or military attire and bring lawn chairs. The site is handicapped accessible and there is free parking and restrooms on site. For more information, call 335-1178.

• PARADE: Christiansburg Fire Company will hold its 37th annual Memorial Day parade and services in Christiansburg. Services will be held at Smith Cemetery at the edge of Christiansburg following the parade, which begins at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Navy veteran Michael Sullenberger. The parade line up is at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m. and anyone who would like to participate is welcome.

• PARADE: A Memorial Day parade, organized by Tipp City American Legion Post 586, will begin at 10 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. The parade will stop for a short presentation at Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of Hyatt and Main streets, before continuing to Maple Hill Cemetery, where a service will be held. The Tipp City American Legion Post will offer vegetable soup with a sandwich after the ceremony.

• PARADE: The annual Memorial Day parade in West Milton will step off at 11 a.m. from Veterans Memorial Stadium, ending at Riverside Cemetery, followed by a ceremony and speeches at the cemetery.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and start at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• NATURE CONNECT: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages home school families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Participants can check out a book and a backpack, complete with exploration tools, to take home and continue the fun. Complete the activities, attend the next program and return your backpack to earn more prizes. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $2.50 per class or $6 for series of three for per child for Miami County residents and $5 per class or $12 for the series for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Meet in the gravel parking lot. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

BINGO: Never Too Old Bingo will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Piqua Senior Housing, 316 N. College St., Piqua, sponsored by Piqua Manor, Heartland of Piqua, Brookdale Piqua and American Nursing.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org. • KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday. • BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion. • AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294. • SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Wednesday

• BELL RINGERS: Senior citizens can attend a special performance of the Riverside Bell Ringers, under the direction of Diane Cerbus, from 1-2 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua, in the gymnasium. A harp player also will be included in this show. There will be light refreshments following. Any senior citizen ages 55 and up may attend by calling 773-7563 to make a reservation.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting and member spotlight. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCING: The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their prospective members luncheon at noon at the Troy Country Club. Anyone interested in joining Kiwanis can contact Donn Craig at 418-1888.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips beginning at 6 p.m. for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Thursday

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KICK-OFF TO SUMMER: Join Brukner Nature Center at Cold Stone Creamery, 1187 Experiment Farm Road, Troy, from 6-9 p.m. for a “Kick-off to Summer.” Come treat yourself to some ice cream while helping the center’s wildlife ambassadors. Cold Stone Creamery will donate a percentage of all sales to Brukner Nature Center and no flier is needed. Participants also will get a chance to meet one of the center’s wildlife ambassadors up close and personal from 6-8:30 p.m.

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar with toppings and chips for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• SUMMER READING: The “Libraries Rock” Summer Reading Program begins today at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Get ready to rock your summer with fun challenges, interesting programs, and exciting prizes for all ages. Staff will wrap up the summer with the Rockin’ Block Party on Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. Call the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $8 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” during the Memorial Day holiday week and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” T-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the CBC “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

• COMMUNITY NIGHT: The Community Night Summer Concert Series kicks off its 27th season in downtown Tipp City at the corner of North Second at Main streets. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 .m. with Scott Lee followed by Berachah Valley at 7:30 p.m.

June 2

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County’s Farmer Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s parking lot. Bedding plants, fruit, vegetables, maple syrup and more will be offered.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer grilled or fried tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m. Tractor pulls will be at 2 p.m., with hamburgers available on the range.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

June 3

• KAYAK TRYOUTS: The second annual kayak tryouts will be from 1-5 p.m. at Kiser Lake Beach. At 2 p.m., there will be a safety talk on gear, equipment and boat safety; at 3 p.m., river safety will be the focus; and at 4 p.m., there will be a repeat of the 2 p.m. talk. This is open to the public at no charge, but donations are being accepted and donated to the Johnson St. Paris Fire Department for water rescue equipment. Demonstrations also will be offered by the Johnson St. Paris Fire Department.

• CEMETERY WALK: “If Tombstones Could Talk” cemetery walk, a free event sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, will be at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City from 5-7 p.m. Rain date will be June 10, same times. This year the locations are a little scattered, but participants are welcome to drive from spot to spot, but must be sure to leave the driveways open for passing traffic. Maps will be available with the location of each presentation. The characters portrayed are: John Purcell and Dorothy Purcell portrayed by Jim and Denise Hooper; Thomas Hartley portrayed by Ron Re’; Miss Mae Messick portrayed by Susan Furlong and Edna Messick portrayed by Marilee Lake; Miss Ann Keppel portrayed by Pam Liebhard; and Mary Kyle Michael portrayed by her niece Kate Johnsen. For more information, call Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or Gordon Pittenger at 667-3051.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, serving from 8-11 a.m. for $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

June 4

• READING ROCKERS: Come for the story, stay for the adventure on Mondays at the Milton-Union Public Library. This nine-week program for third through sixth graders will be held outdoors with participants reading aloud “A World Below,” by Wesley King. The interactive story time includes props, maps, and other items to make the story come alive. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary.

• SUBS: Sub sandwiches with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

June 5

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• KICK OFF: Come enjoy a family-friendly concert at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., at 7:30 p.m. The Corndrinkers and their old-time traditional country music featuring twin fiddles, banjo, guitar and bass will kick off this year’s Troy-Miami County Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, “Libraries Rock!” Beginning at 8 p.m., the family fun will continue with face painting, a visit from the Chick-fil-A cow, the Bookmobile, outdoor games, and the outdoor movie Rocket Dog, rated PG and 90 minutes, begins at dusk. Beckstrom Orthodontics will provide popcorn and water. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit tmcpl.org for more information.

• BUG LAB: Are you ready to get groovy and kick off the “Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Challenge? Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for The Bug Lab Experience at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Dr. Insecta will get you dancing, singing, and learning about the fantastic “Bugs” that help our earth keep jammin’ on. Fun for all ages. No registration required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

