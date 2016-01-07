Thuma named trustee president

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Ron Thuma was appointed as the 2016 Monroe Township Trustees president at the board’s reorganizational meeting on Jan. 4. This year’s board vice president is Martin English.

The trustees agreed by unanimous vote to keep all regular board meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month in 2016. If, however, a Monday meeting falls on a federal holiday, the meeting will then move to the Tuesday following that Monday holiday. All meetings are open to the public and are held in the township meeting room of 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.

During the regular board meeting, the trustees passed a 2016 agreement with Tipp-Monroe Community Services for payment of $5,000 to TMCS in support of their programs. There will be another $1,000 available on an “as needed basis” from the township for use in the “Mobile Meals” program. This contract funding is in addition to the TMCS levy funds. TMCS also has been approved for access to the township’s facilities during TMCS programs as detailed in the contract with the township. Additionally, the trustees approved a 2016 contract with Tipp-Monroe Cable Access Commission for $23,000 that assists with studio and programming costs.

In other board action during the regular meeting, all financial status reports for the end of December 2015 and the bank reconciliation report for Nov. 30, 2015, provided by the township fiscal officer were accepted. The trustees also approved the 2016 temporary appropriations of $702,500 as recommended by the fiscal officer that authorizes ability to pay bills out of this sum until the permanent appropriations are passed by March 31. Thereafter, the trustees agreed to pay current bills totaling $48,451.65.

The board also approved a retainer agreement with attorney Wanda Carter, now of Carter Law LLC in Columbus, to handle annexation issues in 2016 should they arise. Fees are only paid if consultation is required. Other motions granted included to continue membership in Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and to pay the assessed fee for 2016 in the amount of $2,697.44; and to pay the 2016 Ohio Cemetery Association dues of $95.