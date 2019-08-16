Exhibit to feature local artists

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present “Pigments at Play: Brushworks by Four Local Artists.” The exhibit featuring paintings by Marsha Elliott, Jeanette B. Ferguson, Kathy Moeller, and Keith Thue will be on display from Aug. 23 through Oct. 13 and is free and open to the public. The Hayner Center is located at 301 West Main Street in Troy.

Artists Marsha Elliott, Jeanette B. Ferguson, Kathy Moeller, and Keith Thue all have one thing in common; they were or are students of Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s instructor Donna Pierce-Clark. While the same teacher has influenced all of these artists, each painter has developed their own prolific style. The public is invited to a reception for the artists on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2-4 p.m. The reception is a wonderful way to meet these artists and gain insights into their inspirations and techniques.

Marsha Elliott grew up surrounded by Ohio farmland. Her work tells stories about the quiet peaceful environment of her youth.

Jeannette Ferguson was born in Dayton and moved to Troy in 1966. For 30 years, she helped develop and construct military products that required detailed perfection, which can be seen in her highly realistic and detailed paintings.

In 2008, Kathy Moeller began her studies in watercolor following her retirement as a registered nurse. Moeller has received many awards for her work, including First Place for a watercolor painting in the 2019 Gateway Arts Competition in Sidney.

Keith Thue lives in Springfield and began his painting journey in 2004. He is actively involved in the local art community through Dayton co-op galleries, as well as United Rehabilitation Services. His focus has always been on the process and joy found in creating, rather than the final result.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7-9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit their website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Provided photo Keith Thue's artwork will be featured in the "Pigments at Play: Brushworks by Four Local Artists" exhibit at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Provided photo Marsha Elliott's artwork will be featured in the "Pigments at Play: Brushworks by Four Local Artists" exhibit at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Provided photo Kathy Moeller's artwork will be featured in the "Pigments at Play: Brushworks by Four Local Artists" exhibit at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Provided photo Jeannette Ferguson's artwork will be featured in the "Pigments at Play: Brushworks by Four Local Artists" exhibit at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

