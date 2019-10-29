Costumed characters hit the streets

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News

Raegan Ashton (left) and Tyler Ashton (right), each of Piqua, are Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man at the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 23, outside of the Piqua Public Library.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News

Zayden and Payton Shoffner of Sidney are zombie friends during the annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News

Jaden and Jasmine Shoffner of Sidney bring a zombie outbreak alive during the annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News

Briley Miller of Piqua is the haunted Annabelle doll during the annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade.

Matt Clevenger | For the Miami Valley Sunday News

Dr. Lindsay Desantis (center) and Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics staff passed out toothbrushes for trick-or-treat at the Hometown Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Troy.

Matt Clevenger | For the Miami Valley Sunday News

Troy Main Street’s booth at the Hometown Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Troy. The event was organized by Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimist Club.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News

Kiwanis members continue judging constumes during the 63rd annual Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade on Oct. 23 outside of the Piqua Public Library.

Sam Wildow | Miami Valley Sunday News

Little superheroes start making their way downtown during the Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Contest and Parade.

