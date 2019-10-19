Miami County Marraiges

Kasi Nicole Graves, 22, of 522 Hathaway Trail, Tipp City to Dereck Jansen Farris, 39, of same address.

Sallyann Jennifer Sando, 23, of 970 S. Shiloh Road, Pleasant Hill to Matthew William Golson, 27, of 671 Meridian Circle Apt. C, Cold Spring, Ky.

LaDona McGwin, 76, of 410 Valleyview Drive, Englewood to Melvin LaVern Foote Jr., 61, of 2660 State Route 40, Tipp City.

Thomas Allen Francis, 32, of 2111 Woodstock Court, Troy to Brooke Logan Evans, 24, of same address.

Trey Allen Schuaer, 26, of 316 W. South Street, Tipp City to Lauren Dale Hooker, 22, of 6889 Jonetta Street, Huber heights.

Lexi Ann McCormick, 23, of 623 W. 550 S, Centerville, Utah to Andrew James Less, 26, of same address.

Joshua Stephen Kossler, 36, of 1201 Hawks Nest Drive, Troy to Suzanne Michelle Summers, 39, of same address.

Savannah Cheyenne Ryder, 22, of 1600 Madison Avenue, Piqua to Nicholas David Pappas, 25, of same address.