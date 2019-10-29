Newton announces fall fair results

PLEASANT HILL — The 89th Annual Newton Fall Fair was again deemed a success for both the Newton FFA and FCCLA chapters. The Newton Fall Fair committee would like to thank the judges for all of their hard work.
The individual competition winners in the FCCLA divisions are as follows:
Baked goods: Hailey Whitacre; Food Preservation: Erika Shellabarger; Art and Home Furnishings: Kelly Bauer; Needlework and Crafts: Rilee Owens; Flowers: Emily Laughman
The overall winners were: First — Jaden Stine; Second — Rilee Owens; Third place — Erika Shellabarger.
The individual competition winners in the FFA divisions are as follows:
Grand Overall Exhibitor — The Lacey Family; Reserve Grand Overall Exhibitor — Erika Shellabarger; and Third Overall Exhibitor — Emily Laughman
Fruit Division: First — Erika Shallabarger; Second — Lacey Family
Grain Division: First — Emily Laughman; Second — Roland Fisher
Vegetable Division: First — Lacey Family; Second — Erika Shellabarger
Shop Division: First — Owen Via; Second — Kennedy Rudy
Hay and Silage Division and Egg Division: First — Mattson Petry; Second — Peggy Myers
Ag Display: First — Mallory Shade; Second — Haley Fisher.