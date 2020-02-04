Council OKs design firm

TROY — Troy City Council approved to spend up to $600,000 for a professional service agreement with KZF Design Inc. for the design of the new Fire Station No. 1 building.

The design firm is out of Cincinnati. The city received six proposals and interviewed three design firms before selecting KZF Design.

During the committee review last week, Chief Matt Simmons, who was part of the interview process, said he liked KZF Design over the other applicants because of their experience with other communities the size of Troy.

The city budgeted $700,000 for the design work in the 2020 budget. The remaining $100,000 may be used for additional design work or site survey.

The city has budgeted $200,000 for the demolition of the 110 E. Canal St. and 212 S. Mulberry St. properties for the new Fire Station No. 1 location.

In 2019, the city purchased Full Gospel Community Church of God, located at 212 S. Mulberry St., for $80,000. The church will be razed and the land will be used in the design of the new fire station. On Aug. 5, council approved to purchase the building and property located at 110 E. Canal St. The purchase amount is $575,000 from 3HISHT Holdings LLC, plus closing costs.

The total cost of the project has been projected around $5-6 million.

KZF Design also produced a Prouty Plaza improvement design previously for the city.

According to the KZF Design website, the firm has designed fire stations for Akron, Perrysburg, Goshen Township, Roanoke, Va. and Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Representatives from Child Care Choices and Partners in Hope presented information regarding the lack of child care facilities available to low-income families, which perpetuates the poverty cycle, leaving many jobs unfilled. Jenny Fox, representative of CCC, said there are only 14 child care centers in Miami County and 13 preschools and only one registered at-home facility in Piqua. The in-home facility is also set to loose its accreditation due to state changes in July 2020.

“Miami County is in a crisis when to comes to child care,” Fox said.

When parents call to seek child care facilities, the center is often unable to make a referral due to the lack of available openings in the centers that exist today, according to Fox. There are also currently no centers that offer second and third shift options and for those parents that qualify for child care benefits, so there “is no where to send them,” she said.

For more information, visit www.child-care-choices.org.

Resident Lester Conard said, “It sounds like someone’s dropping the ball” following the presentation. Conard said he wished the city would stop wasting money and help families in need to fill the jobs available.

Miami County Sheriff Republican candidate Paul Reece introduced himself to city council and gave a brief overview of his qualifications and plans if he were to be elected in the March 17 Primary election against incumbent Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Council member Jeff Schilling was not present at the meeting.

• Council OK’d the Loan Review Committee’s new loan in the amount of $125,000 from the Small Business Development (SBD) Revolving Loan Fund to Keystone Real Estate Group, Ltd., for improvements to the building at 214 S. Mulberry St. The committee approved emergency legislation.

The improvements will be for Keystone Real Estate Group’s operations to move to the Mulberry Street building.

The loan terms include a repayment term of 60 months; 4.5 percent interest with six months of interest only payments. According to Public Service and Safety Director Patrick Titterington, 0.5 percent of the interest payment will be paid to the Troy Development Council to fund the organization’s redevelopment and development funds. Titterington said the new payment is different from previous loan agreements since the TDC will have a more active role to vet and analyze loan applications. The total cost of the planned project is $637,000 and could add up to six full-time positions for a total of nine employees at the new location in downtown Troy. Collateral will be a second position lien on the property and personal guarantee by the owner.

• Council approved to seek bids for the rebuilding of the Parkson Screen No. 2 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a cost not to exceed $100,000.

• Council OK’d to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the internet/telephone provider for all city facilities at a cost not to exceed $140,000 for each 12-month period of the contract. Frontier Communications has been the city’s provider at an annual cost of $203,000. The city must bid the services before entering into a contract up to three years.

• Council approved to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for the Central Service and Maintenance Facility HVAC Replacement Project at a total cost not to exceed $103,200. The system is original to the building built around 1985 and has reached the end of its useful life and cannot be maintained as parts are no longer available for service.

• Council approved to authorize the Resolution of Necessity for the 2020 Sidewalk Replacement Program — Phase 12.

KZF Design tapped for Fire Station No. 1 project

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

