Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Estate of Lonnie Steinbrugge, Stacy Smith, executor to Kyle Casdorph, Alex Vondenhuevel, one lot, $105,000.

Kevin Klawon to Alicia Judd, one lot, $122,900.

Marvin Lavy, Wilma Lavy to Rita Moore, one lot, $0.

Halifax Land Company to Cinda Bright, Robert Bright, one lot, $51,900.

Halifax Land Company to Janice Schaefer, William Schaefer, one lot, $33,900.

Philip Alspaugh, Rachel Alspaugh to P&R Legacy Properties, one lot, $0.

Aliya Alspaugh, Nicolas Alspaugh to N&A Rentals LLC, a part lot, $0.

Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to James Hill, Margaret Hill, 10.202 acres, 62.023 acres, $0.

Beth Osweiler, attorney in fact, Ethyl Osweiler to Your Space LLC, one lot, $110,000.

PIQUA

Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher to Third West Investments, one lot, $142,200.

Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher to Third West Investments, a part lot, $129,500.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Carl Watterson to Christy Real Estate LLC, one lot, $69,100.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Jana Ravencroft to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., one lot, $0.

Quicken Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, three part lots, $0.

Denise Toth, Denise Uhlenbrock, William Ulhlenbrock to Janelle Baker, Timothy Baker, a part lot, $50,000.

Estate of James Garrity to Barbara Garrity, one lot, $0.

Jacque Spitler, Jon Spitler to Courtney Haynes, Thomas Haynes, one lot, $78,000.

Irvin Baltes, Kathleen Baltes to Alexander Smith, Kelsey Smith, a part lot, $63,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Radian Settlement Services Inc., attorney in fact to Christopher Lee Smith, one lot, $0.

Amy Harris, Daniel Harris to Gardner Real Estate, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Estate of Harold Lear, Keith Lear, executor to Timothy Dunn, a part lot, $99,900.

Aaron Dohner, Kathy Dohner, Misty Dohner, Stanton Dohner to Aaron Dohner, Misty Dohner, one lot, $0.

Church of the Brethren of Southern Ohio to Bradford Church of the Brethren, Common Ground Christian Church, a part lot, two lots, $0.

TIPP CITY

Bethan Rousculp to Andrew Current, Tearza Current, one lot, $116,500.

Margaret Hall, Robert Hall to Margaret Hall, Robert Hall, one lot, $0.

Fieldstone Partners to Fieldstone Place Association, $0. Fieldstone Partners to Fieldstone Place Association, $0. Fieldstone Partners to Fieldstone Place Association, $0.

John Cox to John Cox, Nancy Cox, $0.

Joshua Wilson, Natisha Wilson to Justin Normile, Mallory Normile, one lot, $210,000.

Margaret Watkins, William Watkins to Aaron Demange, Lynn Demange, one lot, $375,000.

Dodd Limited Partnership to WRCL LLC, two lots, $750,000.

QS Mirror RE LLC to CS1031 Midwest Industrial, two lots, a part lots, $7,500,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Charles Tackett to Kacie Tackett, Colin Tackett, four part lots, $0.

Beverly Robbins, trustee, Robbins Family Trust to Robbins Family Revocable Trust, Beverly Robbins, trustee, two lots, $0.

WEST MILTON

Donald Brandt, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Argent Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, one lot, $91,000.

Betty Cross, Gail Cross to Johnny Newman, Robin Newman, one lot, $6,5000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $72,100.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $55,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights to Cynthia Seibert, Michael Seibert, $109,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

Inverness Group Inc. to Anvar Memedov, two lots, $395,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Arlene Isenbarger, Daniel Isenbarger to Jackie Miller, 2.3626 acres, $160,000.

Kellie Plummer, Greg Turner, Kellie Turner to Adrianna Connally, Terrence Connally II, 0.1653 acres, $1,000.

Roger McMahan, Vickie McMahan to Michael Garrison, Rachel Garrison, 2.843 acres, $357,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Andrew Johnston, Layne Johnston, one lot, $397,400.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Estate of Joanna Scholz to Marion Hensley Jr., 1.301 acres, 3.70 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Christopher Gough to Andrew Runyan, Patricia Runya, two lots, $475,000.

Karen Brenner, Karen Kaplan, Larry Kaplan, Richard Kaplan to Kapkids, 15.0 acres, $0.

Jonathan Crawford, Kara Crawford, Emily Russ, Michael Russ to 937 Rentals, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Douglas Lyons to Benjamin Lyons, trustee, Lyons Family Trust, 1.501 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Connie Wackler, Nicholas Wackler to Emily Wackler, Rene Wackler, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Nicolas Long to Catherine McFarland, $23,000.

UNION TWP.

Chad Bush to Chad Bush, Karen Bush, one lot, $0.

Vickie Brewer Trust, Wayne Brewer Trust to Daniel Davis, Lisa Davis, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Donald Apple Trust, Sally Apple, trustee to Sally Apple Trust, 36.948 acres, 26.0 acres, 5.0 acres, $0.

Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to James Hill, Margaret Hill, 10.202, 62.023 acres, $0.

James Hill, Tammy Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to Margret Hill, Thomas Hill, 37.449 acres, $0.

Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to Jame Hill, Margret Hill, 30.608 acres, $0.

Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to James Hill, Margret Hill, 76.102 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Anthony Kremer, Rhonda Kremer to 4 Klover, a part lot, $0.