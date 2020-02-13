Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Estate of Lonnie Steinbrugge, Stacy Smith, executor to Kyle Casdorph, Alex Vondenhuevel, one lot, $105,000.
Kevin Klawon to Alicia Judd, one lot, $122,900.
Marvin Lavy, Wilma Lavy to Rita Moore, one lot, $0.
Halifax Land Company to Cinda Bright, Robert Bright, one lot, $51,900.
Halifax Land Company to Janice Schaefer, William Schaefer, one lot, $33,900.
Philip Alspaugh, Rachel Alspaugh to P&R Legacy Properties, one lot, $0.
Aliya Alspaugh, Nicolas Alspaugh to N&A Rentals LLC, a part lot, $0.
Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to James Hill, Margaret Hill, 10.202 acres, 62.023 acres, $0.
Beth Osweiler, attorney in fact, Ethyl Osweiler to Your Space LLC, one lot, $110,000.
PIQUA
Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher to Third West Investments, one lot, $142,200.
Nancy Hatcher, Timothy Hatcher to Third West Investments, a part lot, $129,500.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Carl Watterson to Christy Real Estate LLC, one lot, $69,100.
Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Jana Ravencroft to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., one lot, $0.
Quicken Loans Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, three part lots, $0.
Denise Toth, Denise Uhlenbrock, William Ulhlenbrock to Janelle Baker, Timothy Baker, a part lot, $50,000.
Estate of James Garrity to Barbara Garrity, one lot, $0.
Jacque Spitler, Jon Spitler to Courtney Haynes, Thomas Haynes, one lot, $78,000.
Irvin Baltes, Kathleen Baltes to Alexander Smith, Kelsey Smith, a part lot, $63,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Radian Settlement Services Inc., attorney in fact to Christopher Lee Smith, one lot, $0.
Amy Harris, Daniel Harris to Gardner Real Estate, one lot, $0.
BRADFORD
Estate of Harold Lear, Keith Lear, executor to Timothy Dunn, a part lot, $99,900.
Aaron Dohner, Kathy Dohner, Misty Dohner, Stanton Dohner to Aaron Dohner, Misty Dohner, one lot, $0.
Church of the Brethren of Southern Ohio to Bradford Church of the Brethren, Common Ground Christian Church, a part lot, two lots, $0.
TIPP CITY
Bethan Rousculp to Andrew Current, Tearza Current, one lot, $116,500.
Margaret Hall, Robert Hall to Margaret Hall, Robert Hall, one lot, $0.
Fieldstone Partners to Fieldstone Place Association, $0. Fieldstone Partners to Fieldstone Place Association, $0. Fieldstone Partners to Fieldstone Place Association, $0.
John Cox to John Cox, Nancy Cox, $0.
Joshua Wilson, Natisha Wilson to Justin Normile, Mallory Normile, one lot, $210,000.
Margaret Watkins, William Watkins to Aaron Demange, Lynn Demange, one lot, $375,000.
Dodd Limited Partnership to WRCL LLC, two lots, $750,000.
QS Mirror RE LLC to CS1031 Midwest Industrial, two lots, a part lots, $7,500,000.
PLEASANT HILL
Charles Tackett to Kacie Tackett, Colin Tackett, four part lots, $0.
Beverly Robbins, trustee, Robbins Family Trust to Robbins Family Revocable Trust, Beverly Robbins, trustee, two lots, $0.
WEST MILTON
Donald Brandt, Miami County Sheriff David Duchak to Argent Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, one lot, $91,000.
Betty Cross, Gail Cross to Johnny Newman, Robin Newman, one lot, $6,5000.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $72,100.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes, two lots, $55,700.
Carriage Trails at the Heights to Cynthia Seibert, Michael Seibert, $109,600.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $39,600.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.
Inverness Group Inc. to Anvar Memedov, two lots, $395,000.
BETHEL TWP.
Arlene Isenbarger, Daniel Isenbarger to Jackie Miller, 2.3626 acres, $160,000.
Kellie Plummer, Greg Turner, Kellie Turner to Adrianna Connally, Terrence Connally II, 0.1653 acres, $1,000.
Roger McMahan, Vickie McMahan to Michael Garrison, Rachel Garrison, 2.843 acres, $357,000.
CONCORD TWP.
Harlow Builders Inc. to Andrew Johnston, Layne Johnston, one lot, $397,400.
ELIZABETH TWP.
Estate of Joanna Scholz to Marion Hensley Jr., 1.301 acres, 3.70 acres, $0.
MONROE TWP.
Christopher Gough to Andrew Runyan, Patricia Runya, two lots, $475,000.
Karen Brenner, Karen Kaplan, Larry Kaplan, Richard Kaplan to Kapkids, 15.0 acres, $0.
Jonathan Crawford, Kara Crawford, Emily Russ, Michael Russ to 937 Rentals, $0.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Douglas Lyons to Benjamin Lyons, trustee, Lyons Family Trust, 1.501 acres, $0.
NEWTON TWP.
Connie Wackler, Nicholas Wackler to Emily Wackler, Rene Wackler, $0.
WASHINGTON TWP.
Nicolas Long to Catherine McFarland, $23,000.
UNION TWP.
Chad Bush to Chad Bush, Karen Bush, one lot, $0.
Vickie Brewer Trust, Wayne Brewer Trust to Daniel Davis, Lisa Davis, $0.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Donald Apple Trust, Sally Apple, trustee to Sally Apple Trust, 36.948 acres, 26.0 acres, 5.0 acres, $0.
Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to James Hill, Margaret Hill, 10.202, 62.023 acres, $0.
James Hill, Tammy Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to Margret Hill, Thomas Hill, 37.449 acres, $0.
Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to Jame Hill, Margret Hill, 30.608 acres, $0.
Thomas Hill, Douglas Landis, Luetta Landis to James Hill, Margret Hill, 76.102 acres, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Anthony Kremer, Rhonda Kremer to 4 Klover, a part lot, $0.