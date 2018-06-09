Clarks to celebrate 60 years

COVINGTON — Neil and Shirley (Via) Clark will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 14. Neil and Shirley shared their vows at the Covington Presbyterian Church in 1958 with the Rev. Clair Beatty officiating.

The couple raised four sons, now married and residing locally with their daughters-in-law: Robert and Vanessa, Covington; Russell and Kathy, Covington; Dennis and Cheryl, Troy; and Scott and Shannon, also of Covington. They have been blessed with nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Since they were newlyweds, Neil and Shirley have farmed and raised their family in rural Covington.

On June 17, their children will be hosting an open house and would like to invite friends and family to the farm on Farrington Road from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They ask that gifts be omitted. Please bring your fondest memories of this duo to share as their gift at their celebration.