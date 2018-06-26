Adams to celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

TIPP CITY — Florence (Jean) Marshall and John Adams will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2018.

Jean and John Adams wed on July 4, 1953 in Willard, Ky. John has gotten Jean a dozen roses each year for their anniversary, and he has never missed an anniversary. They currently reside in Tipp City. They have seven children, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great grandchildren who will be helping them celebrate their life together.