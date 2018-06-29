Campbells celebrate 65th anniversary

KNIGHTSVILLE, Ind. — Duane and Patti (Slover) Campbell of Knightsville, Ind., are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married June 19, 1965, at the First Church of God in Sidney, Ohio. They have four children, Kay (Joe) Ware of Lawrenceville, Ga., Lynn (Don) Shough of Troy, Ohio, Jerry (Chris) Campbell of Creencastle, Ind., and Jon (Cathy) Campbell of Brazil, Ind. They have 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and three more on the way, and one great-great-grandchild. Three great-grandchildren are deceased.

A gathering to celebrate their life journey will be held on June 30 at the Campbell’s home.