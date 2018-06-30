Couple to celebrate 65th anniversary

TIPP CITY — Florence (Jean) Marshall and John Adams wed on July 4, 1953, in Willard, Ky., and are celebrating 65 years of marriage this Wednesday.

John and Jean currently reside in Tipp City and have seven children, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren who will be helping them celebrate their life together.

Every year, John buys Jean a dozen roses for their anniversary and, though he was a few days late one year, he has never missed a year.