Johnsons celebrate 50 years of marriage

TROY — Al and Marion (Crist) Johnson are pleased to announce their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married in Troy, Ohio, on Aug. 10 at the United Methodist Church by Rev. Theron Smith.

Al and Marion are the fifth Johnson generation to reach this milestone. They will be celebrating with dinners with their families and then a trip to west Texas and New Mexico with Grant (Al’s brother) and Gladene Johnson, who were married just two weeks later, the same summer.

Al is a retired school teacher and administrator and Marion retired from Urbana City Schools as a high school math teacher.