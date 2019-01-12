Raymans celebrate 50 years of marriage

TROY — Ken and Rosaleen (Moir) Rayman of Troy recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple wed Nov. 29, 1968, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ken and Rosaleen have four children, Scott of Round Rock, Texas, Eric of Cincinnati, Andrew of Laughlintown, Pennsylvannia, and Elizabeth of Auburn, Washington, and two grandchildren.

Ken is retired from ITW. Ken and Rosaleen operate Ray’s Shoe Repair in Troy.

The couple celebrated at Thanksgiving with their children and grandchildren.