Jenkins celebrate 60th anniversary

TROY — Joyce and Tom Jenkins of Troy, formerly of Piqua, will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on March 21. They were married in Findlay while Tom as a senior at BGSU and Joyce a stenographer at the Marathon Oil headquarters.

Joyce and Tom have three children, Jon (Robin) of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Amy (Kent) Booher of near Pleasant Hill, Jason (Kelly) of Indio, Cali, along with eight grandchildren (four married), and four great-grandchildren, with three more to be born this year.

Tom is a retired teacher and coach at the Piqua City Schools system, and Joyce is retired from executive secretarial positions. They attend the Christian Life Center in Dayton.