Badens celebrating 70th anniversary

TROY — Luther and Henrietta (Plassman) Baden are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this month.

They were married on June 26, 1949 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Napoleon.

The couple has a son, Brad (Cathy) Baden of Troy, and a daughter, Brenda (Greg) Morneau of Scarborough, Maine, and five grandchildren.

Mr. Baden is retired from Countrymark as an accountant. Mrs. Baden worked in retail and is a homemaker. While living in Troy, both have given time volunteering at Upper Valley medical Center and at First Lutheran Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Baden’s 70 years of marriage will be acknowledged on Sunday, June 23, during the 10 a.m. worship service at First Lutheran Church, 2899 W. Main Street in Troy. A reception in their honor will be held following the service at 11:15 a.m. during the church’s coffee and fellowship time. Family and friends are welcome to attend the worship service and/or reception.

Cards may be send to Mr. and Mrs. Baden at 25 Carriage Crossing Way, Troy OH 45373.