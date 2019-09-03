Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Brett and Julie (Rousseau) Davis of Piqua will be celebrating 50 years of marriage this month.

Brett and Julie were married on Sept. 13, 1969, at the Church of Christ in Piqua with the Rev. Fred R. Schreiber officiating.

The couple has two sons, Chad (Tracy) Davis of Avon and Shane (Susan) Davis of Lewis Center; and four grandchildren, Dominic, Allison, Parker and Camden.

Julie retired from Piqua City Schools in 2011 and Brett retired from Jackson Tube Service in 2014.

They will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with their family.