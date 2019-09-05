Couple to celebrate 60th anniversary

PIQUA — Larry and JoAnna (Curtner) Cissner of Piqua are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month.

Larry and JoAnna Cissner were married on Sept. 6, 1959. The couple eloped over Labor Day weekend.

They have lived in Piqua in their whole lives, and they live in Larry’s childhood home. There has been a Cissner in that home for over 80 years. Larry and JoAnna both retired from Copperweld in 2003 when Copperweld closed.

They are described as “an incredible couple” and many who know them feel fortunate to have them as parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and friends. They have one adult son, Randy of Piqua, and two adult daughters, Debbie of Piqua and Cindy of Beavercreek. They also have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Larry and JoAnna Cissner will be celebrating their anniversary with family.