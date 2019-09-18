Couple celebrating 50 years of marriage

PIQUA — Donald and Gloria Stonerock of Piqua are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

Donald and Gloria (Bey) Stonerock were married on Sept. 19, 1969, at St. Remy Church in Russia.

They will be celebrating with friends and family on Sept. 20 at the K of C Hall.

They have one son, Joseph M. Stonerock of Piqua, two grandchildren, and three great granchildren.

Donald worked at Inland Homes after graduating from Bradford High School. He also worked at Aerovent Fan for 27 years. He was a driver of Ontime Delivery and is a retired bus driver from Riverside of Miami County.

Gloria worked at Koester after graduating from the Dayton School of Practical Nursing. She has also worked at Piqua Manor, the Baptist Home that phased into Heartland of Piqua, and The Pavilion. She is retired from Digestive Specialty Care.