Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — Tim and Margie (Lange) Wallace are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married Sept. 27, 1969 at St. Mary Church, Piqua. The ceremony was officiated by Monsignor Robert Von Kaenel, and vocals were provided by the Sisters of Mercy.

They celebrated in August with a trip to Boyne Mountain Resort in Michigan. The family trip included their daughters, Mindy Wallace of Kettering and Tricia (John) Moore of Cincinnati, and their son, Mark (Jocelyn) of New York City. Grandchildren Charlie and Libby Moore and Henry Wallace all had a great time.

Tim and Margie were both 1965 graduates of Piqua Catholic High School. Tim worked for over 35 years in the air movement industry, retiring in 2013. Margie retired from American Airlines in 2002 and then retired in 2014 as the kitchen designed for Lowes in Troy.